Doja Cat Sparkles in Fringe Dress Paired with Gold Platform Heels at 2020 Streamy Awards

Doja Cat sparkled at the 2020 Youtube Streamy Awards.

On Sunday, the singer performed “Say So” on stage at the ceremony, wearing a custom fringe ensemble courtesy of LA ROXX. The gold dress featured a bustier design at the top with embellished details throughout. Underneath the jewels was a nude slip, which gave the look a cinched feel.

She accessorized the disco outfit with hoop earrings by Shay Jewelry with her hair styled bone straight, flowing down past her shoulders.

As for footwear, Doja continued the bold theme by pairing the ensemble with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels. Named the Betty Knot, the platforms are made of laminated gold leather and feature a knot-shaped front strap and a chunky covered heel. The heels are currently available at Giuseppezanotti.com for $447.

Doja’s glamorous moment at the Streamys comes after she made another bold shoe statement at the 2020 American Music Awards on Nov. 22. The star walked the red carpet of the show, wearing a ruched strapless design by Vivienne Westwood.

The asymmetric ensemble boasted a deep neckline that was equipped with a blue trim across the fabric. On her feet, Doja opted for a pair of lace-up croc-embossed heels also from Vivienne Westwood. The closed-toe design were completed with a platform toe and a 5-inch block heel. The shoes are currently available on the brand’s website for $1,440. The shoes were famously worn by Naomi Campbell in 1993 when she unexpectedly fell down on the runway.

When it comes to her personal style, Doja often opts for looks that include sheer, jewels and cutouts. In addition to Giuseppe Zanotti and Vivienne Westwood, Doja’s footwear collection includes designs from Amina Muaddi.

