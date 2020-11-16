Doja Cat Launches PrettyLittleThing Collection in a Retro Look Complete With Slick Block Heels

Doja Cat channeled old Hollywood with a modern twist on Sunday night as she stepped out to celebrate the launch of her PrettyLittleThing collection.

The “Say So” singer attended a party in her honor at BOA in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an on-trend leather fur-lined coat. Doja paired the outerwear piece — a look that was featured heavily on the fall 2020 runways — with a multi-colored sheer crop top and orange wide leg leather trousers.

Doja Cat inside PrettyLittleThing launch party at Boa Stake House in West Hollywood. CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

Doja Cat attends party celebrating the launch of her PrettyLittleThing collection in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: 007 / MEGA The songstress pulled the look together with a zebra pattern handbag and white boots that were nearly hidden by her pants. To finalize the ensemble, Doja opted for retro-like pin curls, making the look the perfect combination of 1950s glam and present day fashion.

Saweetie also attended Doja’s launch party, sporting a sleek all-black ensemble. The “Tap In” rapper walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend and fellow rapper Quavo, wearing a crocodile embossed leather trench coat and matching boots. Saweetie styled the coat with a sheer top, similar to Doja’s look along with an emerald green clutch. She finalized the ensemble with a jeweled face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Watch on FN

Doja’s Pretty Little Thing collection is available on PrettyLittleThing.com. The star gave fans a glimpse of the line last week on Instagram.

A closer view of Doja Cat’s white boots. CREDIT: 007 / MEGA Saweetie and Quavo attend Doja Cat’s Pretty Little Thing launch party in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: MEGA “So excited to share what I’ve been working on! @prettylittlething x @dojacat collection coming soon!” Doja wrote alongside a photo of her modeling her pieces.

The star posed on all fours, wearing a pair of pink sheer pants that featured ties at the waist paired with a matching top that was designed with white straps.

Earlier this month, Doja had another sheer moment while attending the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 8. On the red carpet, Doja wore an embellished black gown with matching arm-length gloves courtesy of Matthew Williams for Givenchy. Underneath, the star sported high-rise briefs and a black bandeau bra top.

“Has such a great time performing “Say So” at this years @mtvema’s! Thank you to all my fans for making me the winner of the ‘New Act’ category & to @mtv for having me!” Doja captioned an Instagram post of her red carpet moment.

Shop similar white boots as Doja Cat with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Davinna Bootie, $80

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Mia Colten Chelsea Boot, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hai Knee High Boot, $110 (was $200)