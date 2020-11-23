Doja Cat Goes Strapless in the Wildest Heels at the 2020 American Music Awards

Doja Cat stole the show in a bold designer look as she arrived at the 2020 American Music Awards.

The “Say So” songstress stepped onto the socially distanced red carpet ahead of last night’s show in a ruched strapless design from Vivienne Westwood; the asymmetric design came complete with a dipped neckline in addition to an electric blue trim across the taupe fabric.

Doja Cat arrives at the 2020 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 22.

A closer view of Doja Cat's Vivienne Westwood heels.

When it came down to footwear, Doja Cat opted for a pair of heels from Vivienne Westwood with a surprisingly famous history.

The brand’s Ghillie silhouette features a lace-up front with a closed-toe design and an embossed crocodile-effect upper. Set with a lifted platform toe and a 5-inch block heel, the design currently retails for $1,440 on Vivienne Westwood’s website.

Doja Cat arrives at the 2020 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Nov. 22.

A closer view of Doja Cat's Vivienne Westwood heels.

True fashion and footwear fans may recognize the style from the designer’s fall collection in 1993 when Naomi Campbell infamously fell down on the runway as she tried walking in the heels. The original version also came with the title of the Super Elevated Ghillie thanks to its whopping 9-inch Louis heel with a 4-inch front platform to balance out the steep height. With its lace-up silhouette and rounded toe, these elevated pumps kept with Westwood’s bold mix of traditional silhouettes and standout designs.

Naomi Campbell herself brought back the moment on social media as one of her most memorable runway failures to spread encouragement to keep getting back up back in April.

Vivienne Westwood's "Super Elevated Gillie" from the designer's fall '93 collection.

As for Doja Cat herself, the elevated heels fall in line with her typical taste and style. The 25-year-old singer favors the bold for red carpet occasions, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to glittering Amina Muaddi sandals and custom Georges Hobeika designs. Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well — think Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits.

Most recently, Doja Cat partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles on th brand’s website.

