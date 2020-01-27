DJ Khaled, Lizzo and Alicia Keys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant Onstage at 2020 Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards hit a different note tonight following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, taking place in the Staples Center in Los Angeles where he played 20 seasons for the Lakers.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” Lizzo announced in honor of the athlete, who perished at 41 years old in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Lizzo stood tall in a custom black Christian Siriano off-the-shoulder ballgown coated in glittering jewels before switching into a bodysuit with custom Swarovski crystal-embellished Stuart Weitzman combat boots. She also won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance and continued to share her kind words about Bryant in her acceptance speech.

“This whole week, I’ll be lost in my problems stressed out and then in an instant all of that can go away and your priorities really shift. Today, all my little problems that I thought were big as the world were gone and I realized there are people hurting right now,” Lizzo said in reference to the Lakers star.

Lizzo in a custom Christian Siriano gown on stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lizzo onstage during the 2020 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The show’s host Alicia Keys also brought the room and the audience together with her words about Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who also lost her life in the tragic accident.

Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“To be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero,” said Keys. “We’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

“Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirits, our heart, our prayers… their spirits are in this building,” continued Keys. “I just want everyone to take a moment and hold them inside you.”

Boyz II Men then joined Keys for an acoustic rendition of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch and YG joined to pay tribute to Bryant and rapper-Puma collaborator Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in March 2019 at the age of 33.

Bryant was drafted No. 13 overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and traded to the Lakers. During his 20-year career, the baller earned two NBA Finals MVP awards and was the league MVP in 2008.

