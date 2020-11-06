Diane Kruger Is On-Trend in Brown Wool Coat, Leather Pants & Combat Boots in New York

Diane Kruger is on-trend in wool coat and combat boots as she stepped out in New York.

Diane Kruger was the picture of fall when she stepped out in New York City, NY on Thursday.

The actress dressed on-trend for the outing as she sported a brown wool coat, which is available on Mango.com for $149, paired with a fitted turtleneck, black leather pants and black combat boots.

Kruger accessorized the look with a black pageboy cap, layered necklaces and a chestnut-colored handbag that featured both top handles and a crossbody strap.

She also wore a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Combat boots have been fall’s biggest shoe trend as seen on others stars such as Carrie Underwood, Olivia Palermo, Gwen Stefani and more. Different styles of combat boots were seen on the fall/winter 2020 runways, including Dior and have been unveiled by brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens.

Diane Kruger sports stylish wool coat and combat boots. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Details of Diane Kruger’s combat boots CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Kruger’s cozy coat is also a big trend to jump on.

Katie Holmes was spotted — also in New York — on Tuesday night, wearing a warm tan trench coat, which she also paired with lace-up black boots. The star was photographed the following day sporting a brown leather trench by Magda Butrym.

Meghan Markle is also a fan of the look as she stepped out in a tan coat back in January for her first engagement of 2020.

The look isn’t new to the fashion world, but was prominent at fall/winter 2020 shows such as: Stella McCartney, Chloé and Max Mara. The coat is a must-have as it pairs well with almost anything from heels, boots to sneakers.

