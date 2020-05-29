Diane Keaton Does a Quarantine Closet Clean-Out in Sky-High Platform Boots

Keaton at the premiere of "Poms" in Los Angeles, May 2019. The actress wore the same dress for her quarantine closet clean out.

Is Diane Keaton the patron saint of quarantine closet clean outs during the pandemic? It seems that way, judging from the actress’s Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Keaton posted her second closet clean out video, which proved that even some of her highly covetable pieces could get the proverbial boot. The video, titled “Diane Tries Again,” opens with Keaton clad in sky-high, stacked-heel platform boots, a wide leather belt and a gingham dress (the last of which which she she wore a year ago to the premiere of her film “Poms,” in May 2019, as the actress is known to repeat her favorite outfits).

“Alright so look, I think it’s time for me to deal with my pants,” said the actress, while opening up various cabinets in what appeared to be a walk-in closet in her Los Angeles home. “This is a pair of pants that I thought were really smart for me. But the problem with them is, I’m sorry to say, but they seem to be too tight for my body,” she continued, holding up a pair of plaid trousers.

After pulling out various pairs of pants — and a Jil Sander blazer that actress Andie MacDowell called dibs on in the comments section — the video cuts to Keaton riding in a car, clad in latex gloves and a mask. “There’s the Salvation Army! There, stop!” she tells her friend, who is driving. After knocking on its doors and finding it — once again — closed, Keaton spots a donation bin outside the shop and disposes of her discarded garments there.

This is the second time Keaton has documented her closet purges. In a video she posted on May 6, she pulled various shoes from her closet, including a pair of flame-accented black platform boots by Dolls Kill that actually helped to remind her fans of the actress’s reign as a style icon, when she posted a photo of herself wearing them in March of 2019 (she also wore the look on the “Ellen” show the previous month).

“Was I kidding when I bought these? Can you believe these, they’re crazy!” she says as she throws the boots to the floor. Her shoe closet reveals a preference for stacked platform styles, which also include a white lace-up pair by Gianvito Rossi and Roger Vivier buckle boots.

We can’t wait to see what Keaton will throw out next — and when the Salvation Army will finally let her in.

