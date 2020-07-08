Diane Keaton’s Insane Hat Collection is Rivaled Only By Her Platform Combat Boots

Keaton at the Writer's Guild Awards in February, wearing one of the hats the she recently showed off in an Instagram video series showing off pieces from her personal closet.

Actress and longtime style icon Diane Keaton is working her way through a heavy quarantine-induced closet clean-out that has also become something of a tutorial for any devotees looking to replicate her one-of-a-kind look.

Case in point? Keaton’s latest video, which takes her followers through an insane hat collection that is both massive (especially for a hat collection) and incredibly curated and nuanced. The actress introduced the video on her Instagram account Tuesday, adding to a series that has shown Keaton combing through her own closet, reminiscing on her favorite looks — also throwing out some of the pieces that she has deemed too ridiculous to keep.

In the latest video, Keaton stands in front of the camera wearing yet another pair of her signature platform boots, this time a combat-esque style that she paired with a very-now trapeze-style tiered dress in black cotton. The lace-up boots appeared to have a thick, rounded rubber sole, an oiled black leather upper. The actress wore them unlaced and without socks.

“Obviously we’re in lockdown, and you know, we’re not going to our hairstylist to get our hair done. So therefore — look! This is pathetic!” says Keaton in the video, holding her own strands. “What I thought I would do is focus on how the hat can help us out in these times of trouble.”

Keaton then takes her viewers to a vintage table in her house is organized with a collection of hats arranged by color and shape. “Here are a few of my hats, as you can see I’m addicted, I have a problem,” she continues, picking up each hat and trying them on to show you to disguise a bad hair day.

In her last video, the actress focused on getting rid of old pairs of pants. After pulling out various pairs of pants — and a Jil Sander blazer that actress Andie MacDowell called dibs on in the comments section — the video cuts to Keaton riding in a car, clad in latex gloves and a mask. “There’s the Salvation Army! There, stop!” she tells her friend, who is driving. After knocking on its doors and finding it — once again — closed, Keaton spots a donation bin outside the shop and disposes of her discarded garments there.

What is clearly a constant in each video is Keaton’s collection of platform boots, which can be seen both on the actress and throughout her closet. From styles by Gianvito Rossi, Dr. Martens and even Dolls Kill.

As Keaton moves from one fashion category to the next, it’s only a matter of time before she spotlights her shoe collection. Fingers crossed that it’s next up.

