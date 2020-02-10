Diamond Necklaces Were the Biggest Jewelry Trend on 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

There are always a lot of diamonds on any given awards show red carpet. Stars regularly borrow baubles from largest jewelry houses and independent designers alike, stacking on rings, bracelets and earrings with abandon (J-Lo on any red carpet offers a prime example).

The past few years, statement necklaces have taken a backseat to large earrings; chandeliers, drops and clips. But on this year’s red carpet, that were front and center, seemingly on the neck of every actress who attended. They mainly came in traditional mid-century collars, typical of the 1950s or 1960s and though some had emeralds and sapphires, most were purely done in diamonds.

Zazie Beetz in a Bulgari diamond bib necklace with emeralds and matching earrings, on the Oscars red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Charlize Theron stepped out on the carpet in a dramatic black Christian Dior gown, which was paired with a Tiffany & Co. high jewelry necklace with a 21-carat diamond drop (and more than 26 total carats additionally). Meanwhile, Zazie Beetz wore a sequin Thom Browne corset dress with a Bulgari diamond bib. And Greta Gerwig’s olive gown was transformed by a diamond and sapphire bib.

Greta Gerwig in an emerald and diamond necklace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Newcomer Florence Pugh’s Louis Vuitton dress and drop necklace were proof that the look could also be youthful. The “Little Women” actress and Oscar nominee wore the necklace with no other jewelry aside from a cartilage piercing and her hair knotted on top of her head.

Florence Pugh in a Louis Vuitton gown and drop necklace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Janelle Monae in a Ralph Lauren gown and Forevermark diamond necklace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Janelle Monae’s Forevermark diamond necklace was hard to spot amid the crystal embellishments of her hooded Ralph Lauren gown, but it added an extra oomph.

Mindy Kaling in a Dolce & Gabbana gown and Chopard diamond necklace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gal Gadot layered a Tiffany & Co. high jewelry diamond bib over her the high neckline of her Givenchy couture lace gown, a styling technique that other actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow have been testing out this awards season.

Gal Gadot in a Givenchy couture gown topped with a Tiffany & Co. high jewelry diamond necklace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Julia Louis-Dreyfuss in a custom Vera Wang gown and a Harry Winston diamond necklace and stud earrings. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of course, there were other statement pieces of jewelry aside from a strong neck. Scarlett Johansson capped off a strong season of awards show jewelry in a pair of Beladora vintage diamond earrings.

Scarlett Johansson in Beladora diamond earrings (and an Oscar de la Renta gown) at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo added even more statement to her Atelier Versace gown, piling on Piaget rings and earrings, proving that cartilage piercing can show off major jewels.

Cynthia Erivo in diamond rings and earrings at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Margot Robbie in a Chanel gown and pearl tassel brooch at the 2020 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

