Sign up for our newsletter today!

Diamond Necklaces Were the Biggest Jewelry Trend on 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
Oscars 2020 Biggest Jewelry Trends
Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals
View Gallery 71 Images

There are always a lot of diamonds on any given awards show red carpet. Stars regularly borrow baubles from largest jewelry houses and independent designers alike, stacking on rings, bracelets and earrings with abandon (J-Lo on any red carpet offers a prime example).

The past few years, statement necklaces have taken a backseat to large earrings; chandeliers, drops and clips. But on this year’s red carpet, that were front and center, seemingly on the neck of every actress who attended. They mainly came in traditional mid-century collars, typical of the 1950s or 1960s and though some had emeralds and sapphires, most were purely done in diamonds.

Related

Tracee Ellis Ross Glistens in a Plunging Golden Gown With Matching Sandals + More at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party

Salma Hayek Glides in 6-Inch Gucci Heels With a Billowing Gown at 2020 Oscars

Margot Robbie Chooses Vintage Chanel on the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

2020 oscars, jewelry trends, diamond necklaces, bulgari, zazie beetz
Zazie Beetz in a Bulgari diamond bib necklace with emeralds and matching earrings, on the Oscars red carpet.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Charlize Theron stepped out on the carpet in a dramatic black Christian Dior gown, which was paired with a Tiffany & Co. high jewelry necklace with a 21-carat diamond drop (and more than 26 total carats additionally). Meanwhile, Zazie Beetz wore a sequin Thom Browne corset dress with a Bulgari diamond bib. And Greta Gerwig’s olive gown was transformed by a diamond and sapphire bib.

2020 oscars, red carpet, diamond necklaces, jewelry trends, greta gerwig
Greta Gerwig in an emerald and diamond necklace.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Newcomer Florence Pugh’s Louis Vuitton dress and drop necklace were proof that the look could also be youthful. The “Little Women” actress and Oscar nominee wore the necklace with no other jewelry aside from a cartilage piercing and her hair knotted on top of her head.

2020 oscars, red carpet, florence pugh, diamond necklace, jewelry trends
Florence Pugh in a Louis Vuitton gown and drop necklace.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
2020 oscars, jewelry trends, janelle monae
Janelle Monae in a Ralph Lauren gown and Forevermark diamond necklace.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Janelle Monae’s Forevermark diamond necklace was hard to spot amid the crystal embellishments of her hooded Ralph Lauren gown, but it added an extra oomph.

2020 oscars, jewelry trends, diamond necklaces, mindy kaling
Mindy Kaling in a Dolce & Gabbana gown and Chopard diamond necklace.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gal Gadot layered a Tiffany & Co. high jewelry diamond bib over her the high neckline of her Givenchy couture lace gown, a styling technique that other actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow have been testing out this awards season.

2020 oscars, jewelry trends, diamond necklaces, gal gado
Gal Gadot in a Givenchy couture gown topped with a Tiffany & Co. high jewelry diamond necklace.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
2020 oscars, jewelry trends, diamond necklaces
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss in a custom Vera Wang gown and a Harry Winston diamond necklace and stud earrings.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of course, there were other statement pieces of jewelry aside from a strong neck. Scarlett Johansson capped off a strong season of awards show jewelry in a pair of Beladora vintage diamond earrings.

2020 oscars, jewelry trends, scarlett johannson
Scarlett Johansson in Beladora diamond earrings (and an Oscar de la Renta gown) at the 2020 Oscars.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo added even more statement to her Atelier Versace gown, piling on Piaget rings and earrings, proving that cartilage piercing can show off major jewels.

2020 oscars, jewelry trends, cynthia erivo
Cynthia Erivo in diamond rings and earrings at the 2020 Oscars.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
2020 oscars, jewelry trends, margot robbie
Margot Robbie in a Chanel gown and pearl tassel brooch at the 2020 Oscars.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

See more celebrity arrivals on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad