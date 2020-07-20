Dennis Rodman Takes His Custom Off-White Air Jordan 1s on a Trip to the Beach

Dennis Rodman showed off a fresh pair of kicks as he took a trip to the beach in Los Angeles on Sunday.

All eyes were on the former Chicago Bull’s footwear. He wore the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Off-White – UNC” — a silhouette that’s going for a whopping $2,315 at Farfetch.com. The kicks feature Off-White signature deconstructed look, with a baby blue and white color palette inspired by Michael Jordan’s alma mater of University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.

Dennis Rodman in a graphic T-shirt with black sweats and Off-White Jordans on the boardwalk in Los Angeles, July 19. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Splash News

Apart from the shoes, Rodman was clad in a Pearl Jam band T-shirt teamed with black track pants. The five-time NBA champion wore dark sunglasses and a brown baseball cap to complete his look, along with his signature array of face piercings.

Rodman’s Off-White Jordans were a gift from none than Off-White designer Virgil Abloh himself. While even the retail version of the shoes carries a hefty price tag on the resale market, Rodman’s were one of a kind. His kicks were customized with his nickname, reading “Air Worm” instead of “Air Jordan.”

A close-up look at Dennis Rodman’s Off-White Jordans. CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg/Splash News

On Saturday, Rodman shared a video of himself unboxing the custom Off-White Jordans, along with two other pairs of sneakers also gifted to him by Abloh.

“So extremely grateful to receive these bad ass kicks from @virgilabloh , they are exceptional/one of a kind! Personally autographed by this creative genius, reading ‘AIR WORM’ so cool Virgil,” Rodman captioned his Instagram post. “Thank you to the people in my corner that made this happen for me. Can’t wait to rock these bad boys. As for Virgil, it’s all love brotha, much gratitude and it’s an honor to have received a gift and gesture of this caliber from you!”

Since the debut of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” docuseries in April, Rodman has been back in the spotlight. Known for his physical style of play as a Detroit Piston in the ’80s and early ’90s, Rodman’s off-court star rose in the mid-’90s — when he began to embrace a louder, more vibrant fashion aesthetic, complete with dyed hair and piercings. In one of his most memorable moments, the star arrived to a New York Barnes & Noble in 1996 wearing a wedding dress (along with a veil and gloves) to promote his best-selling book, “Bad As I Wanna Be.”

