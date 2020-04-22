Denise Bidot Is the Fashion Guru We All Need Right Now

With a new Quibi show on the horizon, a modeling career at its height and an 11-year-old daughter at home, one would think Denise Bidot would be overwhelmed by all that is on her plate, but it seems the plus-size model couldn’t be more ready.

We had a chance to catch up with the star of “Fashion’s a Drag” amid a moment of downtime between at-home filming and homeschool teaching sessions.

“Fashion’s a Drag” premiered on April 20 on the new streaming platform Quibi, centering on Bidot and her co-host, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Willam Belli, as they discuss the biggest news of the fashion world and shine a light on inclusivity and representation.

Bidot described the series in an interview with FN as an opportunity to “have and lead the conversation in a way that is really authentic and transparent. Imagine sitting with a drag queen chatting about fashion. I think it’s a dream come true.”

Denise Bidot at the Diamond Ball benefit gala at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York, Sept. 2019. CREDIT: harles Sykes/AP/Shutterstock

When it comes to shoes, Bidot said the series won’t be lacking. While the styles in focus may switch from stilettos to slippers for the time being, Bidot explained that the series will also delve into inclusivity in the footwear industry, too.

“We were just chatting about an outfit specifically the other day when we were shooting. And I was loving the fact that this [particular] shoe designer had these stretchy, inclusive boots,” said Bidot. “I think people are going to expect us to have real conversations, such as when a designer doesn’t have as extended sizing or things that would accommodate me. As co-host, it’s my responsibility to speak on those sorts of things and to try to push the boundaries and the conversation in a way that helps everyone.”

As the COVID-19 crisis continues here in the U.S. and abroad, the series, like many other productions, was forced to shift and adapt to this new, ever-changing environment. Its original debut date of April 6 was pushed back by two weeks, and filming was forced to go from a full studio set to makeshift scenes in the co-hosts’ own homes. Lucky for Bidot, though, her housemate in Los Angeles happens to be her hairstylist.

Beyond the setting of production, the series also has adjusted some of its topics. “Fashion’s a Drag” originally centered on growing trends within the fashion industry, from celebrity style to the excitement of Fashion Month. But Bidot explained that “with no movie premieres or runways, we’ve had to take an internal look to figure out what is the conversation and what we want to showcase during this pandemic.”

The current environment surrounding the coronavirus is also adding a new complexity to the world of influencers. But Bidot, with 646,000 followers on Instagram and counting, said she is conscious of her new responsibility of transparency and sensitivity.

“We’re seeing so much misleading information out there that we have to be smart about what we as talent give to our audiences, so that we don’t contribute to the misleading information,” explained the Quibi star. “So I’m just being wise and trying to take it day by day, because there’s not much that’s in my control at this point other than how I spread my energy.”

Denise Bidot at the Rolling Stone’s Women Shaping The Future Brunch in New York, March 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In a city that is always on the go, L.A.’s stay-at-home orders are forcing Bidot and many other stars to adjust to stillness like never before. The 33-year-old said she is taking the road of positivity and optimism, though, viewing this experience as a way to bond with her daughter and to appreciate the time at home — a contrast to the fast-paced modeling world she has lived in for years.

“I miss having conversations over a glass of champagne, for instance, but I think that when we do get back together, I will be a more concrete human being because of this. I’m trying to figure out a way to look at the glass half full,” said Bidot. “There’s a whole lot that I miss out there, but I’ll appreciate it much more when I get to go back.”

For those who are stuck in a rut style-wise while staying home, Bidot had one parting piece of advice: “Any shoe has such an ability to just change how you walk, how you stand and how you move throughout your day. So if you’re feeling a little crummy, throw on a bold lipstick and a good pair of shoes and it changes the pep in your step.”