Sign up for our newsletter today!

Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem in a White Jumpsuit at Super Bowl 54

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato’s Body-Confident Style
Demi Lovato’s Body-Confident Style
Demi Lovato’s Body-Confident Style
Demi Lovato’s Body-Confident Style
View Gallery 12 Images

Demi Lovato is back.

The singer delivered her first performance after a break of about a year and a half at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 — and tonight, a week later, she was back in the spotlight again to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

Demi Lovato, white jumpsuit, celebrity style, performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami Gardens, Fla49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, Feb. 2.
CREDIT: Wilfredo Lee/Shutterstock

For her national anthem performance, Lovato looked stylish in a white jumpsuit with wide-legged pants, long sleeves and a belt at the waist. Underneath, she wore a crystal-covered bra top.

The “Skyscraper” hit maker wore white heels beneath the suit, but they were obscured by her wide pant legs.

demi lovato, white jumpsuit, super bowl, US singer Demi Lovato performs the US National anthem before the start of the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers game during the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA, 02 February 2020.Super Bowl LIV, Miami Gardens, USA - 02 Feb 2020
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, Feb. 2.
CREDIT: RHONA WISE/Shutterstock

As Lovato embarks on a new phase of her career, white may be a new favorite color. At the Grammys last week, the Disney Channel alum wore a custom Christian Siriano gown with a plunging neckline, belted waist and flared skirt. The floor-length hemline hid the A-lister’s Le Silla heels.

Demi Lovato performs "Anyone" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Demi Lovato performs “Anyone” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, Jan. 26.
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Shutterstock

Lovato puts together her headline-making ensembles with the assistance of wardrobe stylist Law Roach, who also counts Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, Jameela Jamil and Zendaya among his clients.

In addition to the football game itself, Super Bowl viewers can look forward to performances from Halftime Show headliners Shakira and Zendaya, who are said to be performing their biggest hits.

Flip through the gallery to see photos showing Demi Lovato’s style evolution.

Want more?

Demi Lovato Gives Her Look a Trendy Twist With Metallic Sneakers

Demi Lovato Pulled Out All The Stops With Her Marie Antoinette Halloween Costume

Demi Lovato in Platform Sneakers, Taylor Swift in Thigh-Highs & More Looks at BBC’s Biggest Weekend Festival

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad