Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem in a White Jumpsuit at Super Bowl 54

Demi Lovato is back.

The singer delivered her first performance after a break of about a year and a half at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 — and tonight, a week later, she was back in the spotlight again to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 54 in Miami.

Demi Lovato performs the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, Feb. 2. CREDIT: Wilfredo Lee/Shutterstock

For her national anthem performance, Lovato looked stylish in a white jumpsuit with wide-legged pants, long sleeves and a belt at the waist. Underneath, she wore a crystal-covered bra top.

The “Skyscraper” hit maker wore white heels beneath the suit, but they were obscured by her wide pant legs.

Demi Lovato performs the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, Feb. 2. CREDIT: RHONA WISE/Shutterstock

As Lovato embarks on a new phase of her career, white may be a new favorite color. At the Grammys last week, the Disney Channel alum wore a custom Christian Siriano gown with a plunging neckline, belted waist and flared skirt. The floor-length hemline hid the A-lister’s Le Silla heels.

Demi Lovato performs “Anyone” at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, Jan. 26. CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Shutterstock

Lovato puts together her headline-making ensembles with the assistance of wardrobe stylist Law Roach, who also counts Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, Jameela Jamil and Zendaya among his clients.

In addition to the football game itself, Super Bowl viewers can look forward to performances from Halftime Show headliners Shakira and Zendaya, who are said to be performing their biggest hits.

Flip through the gallery to see photos showing Demi Lovato’s style evolution.

