Demi Lovato Channels the ’90s in Trending ‘Ugly’ Sandals & the Baggiest Jeans

Demi Lovato served us with a stylish slouchy look while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday. The singer kept it cool and casual while walking around in the California heat.

Demi Lovato out and about in slouchy jeans and “ugly” sandals CREDIT: P&P/Mega

The 28-year-old’s look had some retro vibes as she wore a graphic tee featuring a blue and green print across the front that was tucked into a pair of boyfriend jeans. The oversize light-wash denim gave her look a retro flair.

Demi Lovato out and about in slouchy jeans and ‘ugly’ sandals CREDIT: P&P/Mega

To polish off her running errands, off-duty ensemble, Lovato matched her outfit with a pair of the celebrity favorite “ugly” sandals. Lovato’s take on the trend took form in a pair of metallic gold double strapped sandals. The shoes were decorated with some extra sparkle which gave a pop of color to the light-toned colors in her outfit.

Detail of Demi Lovato’s shoes CREDIT: P&P/Mega

Watch on FN

The “Ugly” sandal trend has seen some of the most stylish stars taking what was formerly known as an unfashionable shoe and putting them back on the map as a must-have summer sandal. Stars like Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes have been spotted trading in their stilettos for functional flats from brands like Birkenstock, Teva and Prada.

For accessories, Lovato wore a pair of oversized chunky silver hoops which matched the silver chain on her handbag. The cross body leather quilted Chanel Boy Bag featured a padded front and a shiny silver buckle.

Shiny sandals have been heavy in Lovato’s rotation recently. In a more formal setting, the “Anyone” singer has been spotted in jewel encrusted heels. Most recently, Lovato posted photos with her fiancé Max Ehrich in some shiny shoes. In the pictures, Lovato is wearing a pair of Amina Muaddi Gilda glass slippers. Muaddi is a celebrity favorite and is known for her Martini glass shaped heels.