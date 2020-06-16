Demi Lovato Looks Trendy in Tie-Dye & Balenciaga Dad Shoes for Hike With Boyfriend

Demi Lovato stayed comfy in an on-trend look as she spent a weekend hiking in California’s Joshua Tree National Park alongside boyfriend Max Enrich.

In a post shared to her Instagram account on Monday, the 27-year-old pop star posed in a black hooded sweatshirt worn with black and purple tie-dye sweatpants.

On her feet, Lovato sported a pair of Balenciaga Triple S sneakers. The shoes are instantly recognizable with their complex triple stacked chunky clear outsole and mixed material upper, as well as two-tone, hiker-style laces. Additional features include a round up, a lace-up front fastening, a pull tab at the tongue an rear and a brand embossed tongue. Farfetch.com has the Balenciaga Triple S available in the colorway chosen by Lovato, with a $995 price tag.

Balenciaga Triple S. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

“Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich ❤️.. I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you 🥰🌵☀️ p.s. thanks @lyndan99 for taking these sappy pics and bein our third wheel this weekend!! You rock 😝,” Lovato captioned her Instagram post. The “Sonny with a Chance” alum’s image racked up more than 2 million likes, along with over 7,500 comments.

The Balenciaga Triple S has been a staple of the streetwear world since 2017 — and it is arguably the shoe that set off the dad shoe craze. The style has along the way gained plenty of famous fans, having been selected by the likes of Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross and Pharrell Williams.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Lovato can often be found in comfortable shoes, such as Ugg boots, Adidas Ultraboost sneakers and Givenchy logo slides. Unsurprisingly, the “Cool for the Summer” hit maker tends to select high heels for red carpets and talk show appearances, with past choices including styles from Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Andrea Wazen.

