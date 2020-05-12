Demi Lovato Tests Out Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Line in Rainbow Jelly Slides

Demi Lovato is giving fans a glimpse into her days at home, filled with comfy outfits.

The “I Love Me” songstress posed in her mirror as she tested out new products from Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line. Dressed in a yellow T-shirt from the World Food Programme along with black full-length leggings, Lovato sat on the floor for the makeup session as she suited up her feet in rainbow jelly slides. The dual-strap silhouette included pops of glitter and a chunky sole for an easy-to-wear home shoe.

She made sure to clarify for fans that “it’s not sanitary to use brushes after being on the floor, I was just about to organize after playing!”

Demi Lovato tests out Kim Kardashian’s make up line, May 11. CREDIT: Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

Recently, the singer joined forces again with Fabletics for an athleisure-chic collection with a charitable twist. For ever item sold, $5 is to be donated to the World Health Organization’s response fund in an effort to provide crucial gear to frontline workers. Together, Lovato and the brand, founded by Kate Hudson, is pledging up to give up to $125,000 from April 4 through June 30.

Lovato has been creating her own capsules for Fabletics for a few seasons now in addition to serving as an ambassador for N.Y.C. New York Color and JBL; she also was tapped as a mental health ambassador for Global Citizen in 2017. The “Camp Rock” alumna has previously designed styles and collections for Skechers since she signed for a two-year deal with the brand in 2014.

