Demi Lovato Gives Her Look a Trendy Twist With Metallic Sneakers

Demi Lovato is no stranger to colorful fashion statements — and last night’s look is no different. The “Anyone” singer sported a lot of blue at Kao Sushi & Grill in Miami with a pair of shiny metallic sneakers.

Lovato posed for the camera in a deep blue slip dress with a lace trim at the neckline. She paired the look with an oversized denim jacket, which featured a darker blue and white trim at the collar of the jacket, as well as gold buttons that clasped the pocket closed. She accessorized with a pair of large blue hoop earrings.

She matched her ensemble with a pair of stylish sneakers. The shiny shoes had a reflective color scheme with hints of brown on the upper and white laces. The shoes also gave the star some height with a white platform sole.

The 27-year-old posed for the photo with MMA fighter Valerie Loureda. The fighter was sporting a pair of dark wash skinny jeans with rips running down the front side, which she paired with a pink short sleeved turtle neck top. The athlete matched Lovato in shiny shoes and wore a pair of sequin boots, which featured a slight heel.

