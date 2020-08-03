Demi Lovato Sparkles in Amina Muaddi Crystal Heels For Date Night With New Fiancé

Demi Lovato’s date night look was all about the sparkle over the weekend. The singer posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday showing off her shimmering pink dress and glittering heels.

Lovato posed alongside fiancé Max Ehrich outside of Nobu in Malibu, Calif. The two were spotted leaving the restaurant in face masks. The duo announced their engagement just last month where they celebrated the news at Nobu. For that occasion, Lovato opted for an all-white look , including a white minidress with long sleeves and ruched detailing on the skirt, similar to the pink look she wore last night.

Demi Lovato wears white dress and heels after getting engaged. CREDIT: MEGA To complete her date night ensemble, Lovato chose Amina Muaddi’s Gilda slipper, which retails for $850. The two-strap slip-on sandals feature Muaddi’s signature flared high heel as well as crystal embellishments. Meanwhile, Ehrich opted for a denim on denim look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Webster

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Slipper, $850.

Amina Muaddi, who won FN’s Designer of the Year award in December 2019, has been receiving much praise and continues to see her product on on fans such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian. Muaddi recently launched her capsule collection for Rihanna’s Fenty label. The collab features four distinct styles, all with a new heel shape that’s sure to become as much of a cult favorite as Muaddi’s own signature “martini” heel. The new shoes feature an upside-down stiletto heel that is inspired by steel nails, with two styles done in raw metal versions and the other two in a rubberized coating. The design is intended to reflect the strength of both the collection and its designers. Muaddi’s said, “[It’s] footwear that represents the muse and the brand: strong, refined and feminine.”

The Caged In lace-up sandal from the new Fenty x Amina Muaddi collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fenty

