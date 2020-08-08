Demi Lovato Shows Off Her French Pedicure in Sandals With Bling While Celebrating Anniversary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Lovato took on the weekend in a hot pink dress and crystal-embellished heels last night while celebrating her anniversary with her fiancé, Max Ehrich.

The couple were joined by a few friends at Nobu in Los Angeles for the special occasion. Lovato was seen smiling while holding her fiancé’s hand and a face mask in the other. On her arm was a white Chanel heart bag that matched her French pedicure.

fiancé CREDIT: MEGA

A close up of Demi Lovato’s shoes on Aug. 7, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Ehrich posted on Instagram a photo of the two in their special occasion looks. The happy couple love frequenting Nobu for date nights and even celebrated their engagement at the five-star sushi restaurant back in July.

Lovato, whose style has evolved from Converse to designer heels over the years, has been loving crystal-embellished sandals as of late. The “Cool for the Summer” songstress posted a photo of her in the Gilda slipper by Amina Muaddi earlier this week, snuggled up to her fiancé.

Amina Muaddi, who won FN’s Designer of the Year award in December 2019, has been a favorite for the stars. Fans of the shoe designer include Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna, to name a few.

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Webster

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Slipper, $850.

Crystal-embellished sandals are an excellent closet staple as the shoe can be worn throughout the year. The special occasion shoe can elevate any outfit. Offered in a few neutral colorways such as tan, taupe and metallic, the seasonless shoe will take any outfit to the next level without being too over-the-top.

Below, take a look at a few of our favorites inspired by Lovato’s latest date night look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Embellished Slide Sandal, Was $175, Now $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Jewel Badgley Mischka Nightcap, Was $80, Now $58.