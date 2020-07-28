Demi Lovato Breaks Out ‘Ugly’ Sandals & the Ultimate Mom Jeans for a Date With Her Fiancé

Demi Lovato and her fiancé Max Ehrich ventured out for an afternoon shopping date on Monday.

The newly engaged couple headed to the shop of Beverly Hills, Calif., in coordinating ensembles that included protective face masks, graphic t-shirts and denim pants. Lovato’s choice of jeans featured a super slouchy fit in a vintage, mom jean silhouette.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato out and about in Los Angeles, July 27. CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

A closer view of Demi Lovato’s sandals. CREDIT: London Entertainment/Splash News

While her fiancé opted for Adidas Yeezy sneakers, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer decided on flat metallic sandals with adjustable double straps; finished with a securing slingback strap, the style came set atop a contrast tan outsole.

Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, Lovato joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Katie Holmes and Paris Jackson) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and Birkenstock.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato out and about in Los Angeles, July 27. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Lovato and Ehrich announced their engagement last week and were quickly spotted celebrating the big moment after at Nobu Malibu. The former Disney Channel actress previewed her bridal whites in a chic long-sleeve minidress ruched detailing on the skirt. Matched to all-white pumps, she then topped off the outfit with a glittering silver mini bag from By Far (available on the brand’s site for $540) in addition to a printed face mask from Christine Alcalay. All proceeds from the mask, which retail for $29 on the label’s site, go to The Trevor Project and Reclaim The Bloc.

Demi Lovato wears a white dress and heels after getting engaged, July 22. CREDIT: MEGA https://www.instagram.com/p/CC-S49WhMDR/

Recently, the singer joined forces again with Fabletics for an athleisure-chic collection with a charitable twist. For ever item sold, $5 is to be donated to the World Health Organization’s response fund in an effort to provide crucial gear to frontline workers. Together, Lovato and the brand, founded by Kate Hudson, is pledging up to give up to $125,000 from April 4 through June 30.

Lovato has been creating her own capsules for Fabletics for a few seasons now in addition to serving as an ambassador for N.Y.C. New York Color and JBL; she also was tapped as a mental health ambassador for Global Citizen in 2017. The “Camp Rock” alumna has previously designed styles and collections for Skechers since she signed for a two-year deal with the brand in 2014.