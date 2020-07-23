Demi Lovato Looks Wedding-Ready in White Minidress & Heels After Announcing Engagement

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged — and she’s already trying her hand at blanc bridal dressing.

After the couple got engaged last night, they headed out for a celebratory dinner at Nobu Malibu. Lovato opted for a sleek all-white look — perhaps a preview of her wedding ensemble to come. She looked summer-ready in a white minidress with long sleeves and ruched detailing on the skirt.

Demi Lovato wears white dress and heels after getting engaged. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Demi Lovato’s white heels. CREDIT: MEGA

For footwear, the Disney Channel alum kept the all-white look going, selecting soaring pointed-toe pumps that showed off her foot tattoos. Lovato accessorized her outfit with a glistening silver mini bag from By Far (available on the brand’s site for $540) along with a printed face mask from Christine Alcalay. All proceeds from the mask, which sells for $29 on the label’s site, go to The Trevor Project and Reclaim The Bloc.

Taking to her Instagram last night, the “Camp Rock” lead posted a lengthy message to her husband-to-be.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all,” she wrote. “You never pressure me to be anything other than myself And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby.”

For his part, Ehrich took to his own Instagram page to post a message dedicated to the “Skyscraper” singer.

“You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some,” he wrote. “I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby.”

