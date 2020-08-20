Happy Birthday Demi Lovato: A Look Back at Her Favorite Shoes of 2020

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the years, Demi Lovato has proved that her style is as versatile as her sound.

Lovato, who officially turns 28 on Aug. 20, has come a long way she entered the spotlight. The former Disney Channel star is considered a pioneer when it comes to celebs wearing athleisurewear as she’s worn leggings long before Kim Kardashian and other celebs made it a style staple. While the Fabletics collaborator continues to wear plenty of leggings and sandals combos while out and about, she’s also still reaching for her heels, unlike most stars during the pandemic.

Last month, the “Heart Attack” singer got engaged to soap opera star Max Ehrich, and the two have been going out for sushi at Nobu West Hollywood frequently. The occasion has allowed Lovato to show off her designer shoe collection, including the Gilda slipper by Amina Muaddi, which retails for $850.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of The Webster

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Slipper, $850.

Prior to the pandemic, the “Cool for the Summer” singer often opted for towering heels to go with her body con dresses for red carpet appearances and performances. Some of the most memorable shoes include heels from Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Ruthie Davis that lifted her 5’3″ frame.

But while COVID-19 continues to uproot settings for large gatherings such as concerts and premieres, Lovato is also spending time in metallic ugly sandals and dad sneakers.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato out and about in Los Angeles, July 27. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A similar style to Lovato’s summer off-duty shoe is the Birkenstock Arizona Sandal in silver. The shoe’s silhouette has inspired many brands to create their very own thanks to the comfortable and convenient two-strap buckled upper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Silver Arizona Birkenstock Sandal, $135.

Lovato loves a good pair of metallic shoes, she even owns a pair in sneaker form. Among other color trends, the songstress also is a fan of the all-white outfit. Not only did Lovato wear the color head-to-toe for the Super Bowl XIV when she sang the National Anthem in Miami but the singer also opted for white during her engagement dinner at Nobu last month.

Demi Lovato wears white dress and heels after getting engaged. CREDIT: MEGA On the vocalist’s feet were matching white pumps that paired perfectly with her ruched dress and mini crystal purse. Whether fans of Lovato’s outfit are looking to recreate the monochrome outfit or simply want to add a white pump to their closet, keep in mind what heel-height will work best for your feet and frame.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: ALDO Women’s Cassedy Dress Heel Shoes Stiletto Pump, $70-$90.

For one thing, Lovato is a celebrity that can equally pull of the off-duty athleisure look or totally glam star. The key to her success is sticking to eye-catching color trends and opting for few patterns.

We can’t wait to see what shoes the “I Love Me” singer tries on next!