David Beckham Made a Big Fashion Mistake According to His Kids — Here’s Why

David Beckham joined his family in celebrating Victoria Beckham’s spring ’21 presentation today during London Fashion Week.

The former soccer star opted for a streetwear-inspired look for the event, matching an oversize anorak to a classic white T-shirt and drawstring trousers. His footwear, though, earned a bit of mockery from his kids.

The Adidas athlete decided to layer white ribbed socks under chunky black platform slides. Though the combination offers comfort and ease of wear, the look oftentimes is considered a daring move or even a faux pas in certain fashion circles. David himself took to Instagram Stories to reveal that “the boys might be judging my white socks with sliders” as he posed with his sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper — his eldest son, Brooklyn, couldn’t make the event.

As for the rest of the family, the group continued stylish looks with twists of their own unique personalities. Romeo, 18, decided on a sweater vest worn over black pants and buzzy Dior x Air Jordan sneakers while his brother Cruz, 15, also chose Dior for his designer saddlebag layered atop a black button-down shirt and shorts. The teenager’s footwear of choice was a set of rare Kaws x Air Jordan 4 kicks that resell for upwards of $4,500 at StockX.

The youngest Beckham sibling Harper, 9, wore a custom purple floral dress from her mother’s atelier with chunky Dr. Martens boots as Posh Spice herself chose a white blouse with dark wash flare jeans.

