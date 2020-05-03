Dakota Johnson’s Latest Look Is an Elevated Take on a Nightgown & Slippers

Dakota Johnson is keeping things easy-breezy on quarantine — and she’s still managing to look incredibly chic.

The 30-year-old actress ran errands in Los Angeles yesterday alongside boyfriend Chris Martin’s 15-year-old daughter, Apple. For the outing, Johnson sported a $389 white eyelet dress from Australian label Posse.

Dakota Johnson out and about in Los Angeles, May 2. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A closer look at Dakota Johnson’s Charvet slippers. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” lead selected a pair of slippers, opting for soft camel suede shoes from French label Charvet. The slip-on silhouette has a cushioned footbed and a slight heel. It retails on Net-a-Porter.com for $450.

Charvet slippers in tan suede. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Johnson completed her ensemble with a Celine calfskin wallet and Tom Ford sunglasses with square-shaped frames.

Dakota Johnson out and about in Los Angeles, May 2. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Apple, whose mom is Gwyneth Paltrow, looked chic in a cropped white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. The teen completed her look with dark sunglasses and Dr. Martens combat boots. The pair were seen in a GT350 Mustang, which broke down along the side of the road.

Apple Martin in a cropped T-shirt, sweatpants and Dr. Martens boots in L.A., May 2. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Yesterday wasn’t the first time Johnson has been spotted out and about since the shelter-in-place orders began. The “Peanut Butter Falcon” star went for a bike ride in Los Angeles in April wearing a pale gray sweatshirt and charcoal-colored denim shorts. On her feet, the A-lister sported black-and-white Adidas Samba sneakers.

Dakota Johnson goes bike riding in Adidas Samba sneakers, April 18. CREDIT: Splash News

While Johnson likely put together her quarantine look on her own, she works with celebrity stylist Kate Young — who also counts Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and Sienna Miller as clients — to refine her red carpet style.

