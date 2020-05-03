Re-route my subscription: Click here

Dakota Johnson’s Latest Look Is an Elevated Take on a Nightgown & Slippers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Shoe Style
Dakota Johnson Shoe Style
Dakota Johnson Shoe Style
Dakota Johnson Shoe Style
View Gallery 6 Images

Dakota Johnson is keeping things easy-breezy on quarantine — and she’s still managing to look incredibly chic.

The 30-year-old actress ran errands in Los Angeles yesterday alongside boyfriend Chris Martin’s 15-year-old daughter, Apple. For the outing, Johnson sported a $389 white eyelet dress from Australian label Posse.

Dakota Johnson, white eyelet dress, posse dress, charvet slippers, tom ford sunglasses, celine wallet, celebrity style, fashion, and Apple Martin out and about in a GT350 Mustang during quarantineDakota Johnson and Apple Martin out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 May 2020Dakota Johnson and Apple Martin out and about in a GT350 Mustang during quarantineDakota Johnson and Apple Martin out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 May 2020
Dakota Johnson out and about in Los Angeles, May 2.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock
Dakota Johnson, charvet, tan slippers, suede slip-on shoes
A closer look at Dakota Johnson’s Charvet slippers.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Fifty Shades of Grey” lead selected a pair of slippers, opting for soft camel suede shoes from French label Charvet. The slip-on silhouette has a cushioned footbed and a slight heel. It retails on Net-a-Porter.com for $450.

Charvet slippers
Charvet slippers in tan suede.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Johnson completed her ensemble with a Celine calfskin wallet and Tom Ford sunglasses with square-shaped frames.

Dakota Johnson, white eyelet dress, posse dress, charvet slippers, tom ford sunglasses, celine wallet, celebrity style, fashion, and Apple Martin out and about in a GT350 Mustang during quarantineDakota Johnson and Apple Martin out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 May 2020
Dakota Johnson out and about in Los Angeles, May 2.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Apple, whose mom is Gwyneth Paltrow, looked chic in a cropped white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. The teen completed her look with dark sunglasses and Dr. Martens combat boots. The pair were seen in a GT350 Mustang, which broke down along the side of the road.

Apple Martin, cropped T-shirt, sweatpants, dr martens boots, combat boots, celebrity style, out and about in a GT350 Mustang during quarantineDakota Johnson and Apple Martin out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 02 May 2020
Apple Martin in a cropped T-shirt, sweatpants and Dr. Martens boots in L.A., May 2.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Yesterday wasn’t the first time Johnson has been spotted out and about since the shelter-in-place orders began. The “Peanut Butter Falcon” star went for a bike ride in Los Angeles in April wearing a pale gray sweatshirt and charcoal-colored denim shorts. On her feet, the A-lister sported black-and-white Adidas Samba sneakers.

Dakota Johnson, adidas samba, bike ride, celebrity style, shorts, legs, denim cutoffs, gray sweater, gucci sunglasses, los angeles, april 2020
Dakota Johnson goes bike riding in Adidas Samba sneakers, April 18.
CREDIT: Splash News

While Johnson likely put together her quarantine look on her own, she works with celebrity stylist Kate Young — who also counts Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie and Sienna Miller as clients — to refine her red carpet style.

Click through the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s shoe style.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad