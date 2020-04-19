Dakota Johnson Looks Summer-Ready in Denim Cutoffs & Retro Adidas Sneakers

It’s only April but Dakota Johnson is already making a case for summer style.

The 30-year-old “The Nowhere Inn” actress went for a bike ride in Los Angeles Saturday wearing a breezy outfit perfect for the months ahead. Johnson sported a gray crewneck sweatshirt and charcoal-colored denim cutoff shorts.

Dakota Johnson goes bike riding in Adidas Samba sneakers on April 18. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “50 Shades of Grey” lead selected black-and-white Adidas Samba sneakers. A gender-neutral ’90s favorite, the Adidas Samba first debuted in the 1950s as an indoor soccer shoe. The silhouette has a leather upper with suede trim and a rubber gum sole.

Dakota Johnson goes bike riding in Adidas Samba sneakers on April 18. CREDIT: Splash News

After being re-released by the Three Stripes in 2018, the Samba quickly found its way onto the feet of the same millennials who wore them back in the day — picking up fans in numerous celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Jonah Hill and Behati Prinsloo. The style chosen by Johnson retails on Revolve.com for $88 but is available only in limited sizes.

Johnson accessorized her look with a neon green beanie, oversize Gucci sunglasses and simple silver jewelry. The “21 Jump Street” alum was joined on her bike ride by boyfriend Chris Martin and his children.

If you’re into the retro sneaker look, consider shopping one of the options below that have a similar vibe to Johnson’s Adidas Sambas.

To Buy: Nike Cortez, $70.

To Buy: Puma Vista, $36 to $73.

To Buy: Adidas Superstar, $80.

