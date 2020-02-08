Dakota Fanning Launches The Webster’s New LA Store in the Prettiest Crystal-Detailed Pumps

Amidst the many red carpet events leading up to the Oscars this Sunday, one of the most notable fashion events in Los Angeles this week was the opening of The Webster.

The Miami-based luxury concept store made its home in the Beverly Center. And to celebrate, last night’s party was hosted by Dakota Fanning and Arianne Phillips, one of the entertainment industry’s most prominent costume designers and an Oscar nominee this year for her work in “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.”

The Webster’s new location, designed by Sir David Adjaye OBE, glowed with the boutique’s signature shade of pink. Posing against it, Fanning wore a relaxed take on classic suiting for her co-hosting duties. She wore a jumpsuit with a tailored, tuxedo neckline and accessorized minimally with touches of gold. She polished off the ensemble with coordinating black pumps by Alexander Wang that featured a crystal-embellished perimeter. The Rie Satin Crystal Pump retail for around $650.

Alexander Wang’s Rie Satin Crystal Pump. CREDIT: Courtesy

Other notable attendees at The Webster’s party included Demi Moore alongside her daughters Rumor and Scout. Moore and daughter Scout opted for playful prints, while Rumor created an impactful look in head-to-toe cobalt.

Dami Moore and her daughters Rumor (L) and Scout Willis.

Laure Heriard-Dubreuil, The Webster’s founder and creative director, was also on hand to welcome the boutique’s many famous fans to the West Coast, including Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross, celebrity stylist Monica Rose and actress Busy Philipps.

Stylist Monica Rose (L) and The Webster’s Laure Heriard Dubreuil CREDIT: BFA

The Webster’s curated retail experience is part of what makes it a favorite for celebrities and fashion lovers alike. Its selection features some of the world’s buzziest international designer names, including Balenciaga, The Row, Nodaleto, Wandler and much more.

Busy Phillipps CREDIT: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

