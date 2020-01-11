How to Watch the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free

The Critics’ Choice Awards celebrate the best in television and film, airing on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. ET from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif. Nominees include Awkwafina, Brad Pitt and more.

Below, we’ve answered all the questions you may have about the awards ceremony itself as well as how to watch the accompanying red carpet livestream for free.

How to Watch the Critics’ Choice Awards

The show airs live on Jan. 12 exclusively on The CW at 7 p.m. ET. The red carpet will be livestream on KTLA.com from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Entertainment Tonight” will do a recap of their red carpet coverage airing after the show at 11 p.m., available to watch on CBS All Access and the ET Live mobile app; it’s available to stream on a Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV.

Lady Gaga at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Who Is the Host?

Actor-singer Taye Diggs is set to host the 3-hour extravaganza; Diggs previously hosted the awards show for the first time in 2019.

Taye Diggs, the host of this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Is Nominated?

The competition for Best Picture is stacked this year, including “Uncut Gems,” “The Irishman” and the Golden Globe winner for Best Drama, “1917.”

Robert De Niro, Joaquin Phoenix and Antonio Banderas lead the pack nominated for Best Actor while Scarlett Johanssen, Renée Zellweger, Lupita Nyong’o and more duke it out for Best Actress.

Eddie Murphy is also in the running for Best Actor and will also be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Kristen Bell, too, is set to accept the honor of the #SeeHer Award, recognizing women changing the norm and pushing boundaries in the industry; previous recipients include Gal Gadot and Viola Davis.

Kristen Bell in Dior at the 2019 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

FN will have all the details on the red carpet action from the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

