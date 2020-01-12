Lucy Hale Matches Her Seafoam Gown With Strappy Jimmy Choo Sandals + More Red Carpet Arrivals At the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards honors the best in film and television tonight, with the biggest stars making their way through the seas of red carpet photographers in Los Angeles.

Lucy Hale arrived on the scene in a dreamy Miu Miu seafoam gown with a low V-cut neckline and a cinched waist. The dress featured a black bow and dangling pearls and jewels.

Lucy Hale arrives at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While Hale’s shoes weren’t visible, her stylist, Micaela Erlanger, shared a sneak peek of the footwear, matching Jimmy Choo seafoam platform sandals. Erlanger also provided a close-up look at Hale’s Djula, Anabela Chan and Harry Kotlar accessories.

Also stepping onto the red carpet was “This Is Us” frontman Milo Ventimiglia, who led the pack in men’s styling; the actor chose a tan sleek tuxedo jacket with black suit pants and a black bowtie to match. His footwear-of-choice was a classic black patent leather dress shoe.

Milo Ventimiglia at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Caleb McLaughlin, one of the young stars of the night, went with a more matured look. The 18-year-old from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” had on a tailored suit with a cropped blazer with satin lapels from Les Hommes. He too went with black patent lace-up tuxedo shoes for the event.

Caleb McLaughlin at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shuttertock

