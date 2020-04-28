Re-route my subscription: Click here

How to Watch Carine Roitfeld + amfAR’s Virtual Fashion Show for Free

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
amfAR Gala Cannes and CR Runway in Florence, Italy, cr runway, hailey baldwin,
Carine Roitfeld (C) and models at the amfAR Gala Cannes and CR Runway in Florence, Italy, 2019.
CREDIT: Courtesy of CR Runway

Fashion is coming together in a never-before-seen format for a first-of-its-kind virtual fashion show and behind-the-scenes event. Carine Roitfeld’s “CR Runway with amfAR Against COVID-19: Fashion Unites” premieres on May 1 and will feature some of the biggest names in fashion, including Kim Kardashian, Adriana Lima and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming virtual event.

How to Watch the Show

The “CR Runway with amfAR Against COVID-19: Fashion Unites” worldwide event airs exclusively on YouTube on May 1 at 4 p.m. ET, though the exact web address of the show has yet to be announced. The 30-minute event and more information can also be viewed at Crrunwayxamfar.org.

Related

Did Gigi, Bella & Lenny Kravitz Break Instagram at the CR Runway for LuisaViaRoma Show?

How CR Runway and LuisaViaRoma Are Future-Proofing the Fashion Show

8 Things You Need to Know About the Inaugural CR Runway Show

Rita OraamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Sep 2019
Rita Ora on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala on Sept. 21 during Milan Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Marcus Tondo/Shutterstock

Who Is Hosting the Show?

Derek Blasberg, journalist and head of fashion and beauty partnerships at YouTube, will be hosting the show.

Derek Blasberg in the front rowDries Van Noten show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Sep 2018
Derek Blasberg in the front row at the Dries Van Noten spring ’19 show, Sept. 2018.
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

What Is CR Runway?

The event was created by Carine Roitfeld, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris and current global fashion director for Harper’s Bazaar, and this marks CR Runway’s second year after last year’s partnership with Italian store LuisaViaRoma. The events celebrate the best in the fashion world and bring out top models and designs for an all-encompassing runway presentation.

For eight years, Carine has also styled amfAR’s annual Cannes Runway Show.

Kendall JenneramfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide Wearing Giambattista Valli x H&M Same Outfit as Anna Dello Russo
Kendall Jenner at amfAR’s 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes, May 2019.
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

What Is the Cause?

CR Runway has partnered with amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) to raise awareness and donations for amfAR’s Fund to Fight COVID-19.

Carine Roitfeld, CR, and other participating groups and personalities have already made personal donations to kick-start the initiative.

Cindy Bruna, left, and Lais Ribeiro attend the amfAR Gala New York AIDS research benefit at Cipriani Wall Street, in New YorkamfAR Gala 2020, New York, USA - 05 Feb 2020
Cindy Bruna (L) and Lais Ribeiro at amfAR Gala 2020 in New York, Feb. 5.
CREDIT: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Sh

Who Will Be Making Appearances?

The star-studded lineup includes Kim Kardashian West, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber, Adriana Lima, Diane von Fürstenberg, Virgil Abloh and more.

The self-filmed fashion show will show these stars and models wearing creations from their personal wardrobes.

Virgil Abloh Off-White x Air Jordan 5
Virgil Abloh wearing the Off-White x Air Jordan 5.
CREDIT: Jordan Brand

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad