How to Watch Carine Roitfeld + amfAR’s Virtual Fashion Show for Free

Carine Roitfeld (C) and models at the amfAR Gala Cannes and CR Runway in Florence, Italy, 2019.

Fashion is coming together in a never-before-seen format for a first-of-its-kind virtual fashion show and behind-the-scenes event. Carine Roitfeld’s “CR Runway with amfAR Against COVID-19: Fashion Unites” premieres on May 1 and will feature some of the biggest names in fashion, including Kim Kardashian, Adriana Lima and more.

Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming virtual event.

How to Watch the Show

The “CR Runway with amfAR Against COVID-19: Fashion Unites” worldwide event airs exclusively on YouTube on May 1 at 4 p.m. ET, though the exact web address of the show has yet to be announced. The 30-minute event and more information can also be viewed at Crrunwayxamfar.org.

Rita Ora on the red carpet at the amfAR Gala on Sept. 21 during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Marcus Tondo/Shutterstock

Who Is Hosting the Show?

Derek Blasberg, journalist and head of fashion and beauty partnerships at YouTube, will be hosting the show.

Derek Blasberg in the front row at the Dries Van Noten spring ’19 show, Sept. 2018. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

What Is CR Runway?

The event was created by Carine Roitfeld, former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris and current global fashion director for Harper’s Bazaar, and this marks CR Runway’s second year after last year’s partnership with Italian store LuisaViaRoma. The events celebrate the best in the fashion world and bring out top models and designs for an all-encompassing runway presentation.

For eight years, Carine has also styled amfAR’s annual Cannes Runway Show.

Kendall Jenner at amfAR’s 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cannes, May 2019. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

What Is the Cause?

CR Runway has partnered with amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research) to raise awareness and donations for amfAR’s Fund to Fight COVID-19.

Carine Roitfeld, CR, and other participating groups and personalities have already made personal donations to kick-start the initiative.

Cindy Bruna (L) and Lais Ribeiro at amfAR Gala 2020 in New York, Feb. 5. CREDIT: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/Sh

Who Will Be Making Appearances?

The star-studded lineup includes Kim Kardashian West, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber, Adriana Lima, Diane von Fürstenberg, Virgil Abloh and more.

The self-filmed fashion show will show these stars and models wearing creations from their personal wardrobes.