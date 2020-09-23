Courteney Cox Uses Her Socks to Send a Message in a Vote T-Shirt & Denim Cutoffs

Courteney Cox commemorated National Voter Registration Day with a very special pair of socks.

Taking to Instagram Stories to draw attention to the event yesterday, the “Friends” alumna posted a selfie in a black and white T-shirt, adorned with the word “Vote,” matched to denim shorts. The actress added in a message reminding her 10 million followers to register to vote in addition to a clear message across her socks.

Courteney Cox wears socks with an important message from Mother Denim x I am a voter., Sept. 22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Courteney Cox/Instagram

The star opted for Mother Denim’s collaboration with I am a voter., a nonprofit and nonpartisan effort to increase voter turnout during election years. The pair comes branded with the organization’s name stitched across classic tube socks with black striping across the ankle and a finishing red line along the toe cap.

The pair retails for $24 at MotherDenim.com with $5 from every purchase going back to I am a voter.’s cause and efforts.

Watch on FN

Mother x I am a voter. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mother

Mother Denim is just one of many brands doing their part to get out the vote this election season. Major names like Gap, American Eagle Outfitters, Coach, Reebok and more have released their versions of election-related efforts including footwear, apparel and donations. From Courteney Cox herself to Lady Gaga and even Michelle Obama, many stars across all industries are also encouraging voter turnout amist the pandemic and changed environment.

As for Cox herself, the strong socks are just one of the many notable fashion moments during her succesful career. During her time spent as Monica Gellar on the beloved sitcom “Friends,” Courteney Cox was a master of peak ’90s and early 2000s trends. Her minimalistic appeal roped in everything from mom jeans and leather jackets to spaghetti-strap slip dresses and oversize pantsuits for red carpet occasions. Flash forward to modern time and Cox is still incorporating that same “less is more” aesthetic with seasonal hits of high-rise jeans, cool sneakers and little black dresses.

Click through the gallery to see more stars who also love their own tube sock styles.