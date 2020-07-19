Courteney Cox Brings Back Low-Rise Jeans With Her Adidas Stan Smiths at the Farmers’ Market

High-waisted pants have reigned supreme in recent seasons — with celebs like Harry Styles bringing waistlines up higher than ever before. But Courteney Cox took things in a different direction with her latest ensemble.

While out and about at the farmers’ market in Malibu, Calif. with friends, the 56-year-old actress opted for loose-fitting, low-rise jeans that had an effortless, ’00s-inspired vibe. She paired the jeans with a black tank top, adding a straw hat, aviator sunglasses and a blue and white checked face mask to pull together the outfit.

Courteney Cox wearing low-rise jeans and Adidas sneakers at the farmers’ market on July 19. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the “Friends” star opted for the Adidas Stan Smith, which won FN’s inaugural Shoe of the Year honor in 2014. She opted for a simple all-white pair of the classic kicks.

Courteney Cox wearing low-rise jeans and Adidas sneakers at the farmers’ market on July 19. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Courteney Cox’s Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Launched in 1972, the low-top sneaker was the first leather tennis shoe on the market. It was initially named after French tennis player Robert Haillet but was rechristened by Adidas following Haillet’s retirement, renamed after then-tennis pro Stan Smith. A favorite of men and women alike, the shoe has in recent years been a canvas for collaborators such as Stella McCartney and Pharrell Williams. It has also found its way onto famous feet aplenty, becoming a favorite for stars such as Hailey Baldwin, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and even Kanye West.

Cox likes to hit the farmers’ market almost every Sunday, often opting for casual outfits with sweats, sneakers and T-shirts. Last weekend, the “Cougar Town” lead was photographed at the market wearing a little black dress with a V-neckline. She teamed the dress with beige big-toe sandals that nearly blended into her legs, accessorizing with a straw hat and a black-and-white gingham face mask.

Courteney Cox wears a little black dress with big-toe sandals at the farmers’ market on July 12. CREDIT: MEGA One of the biggest stars of the ’90s, Cox was then known for a minimalist aesthetic. Her off-duty wardrobe tended to include mom jeans and leather jackets, while her looks on the red carpet frequently consisted of slinky slip dresses, barely there sandals and oversize pantsuits. These days, the “Scream” alum often can be found in comfy-chic wares, such as skinny jeans, cozy sweaters and sleek sneakers.

