Courteney Cox Makes the Case for ’70s Style in the Highest-Waisted Pants With Chunky Clogs

Courteney Cox brought back retro style with her latest look.

The 56-year-old actress stepped out to dinner in Los Angeles yesterday wearing a groovy outfit that looked as if it had been plucked straight out of the ’70s. Cox sported a denim jacket layered over a gray T-shirt and high-waisted black trousers. She accessorized with a thin black belt, a black face mask and a a printed silk scarf worn around her neck.

Courteney Cox outside of Nobu Malibu on July 30. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the “Cougar Town” star sported shiny black clogs. The eye-catching shoes featured a slip-on, slip-off silhouette, with a gold horsebit accent and a flat sole.

Courteney Cox outside of Nobu Malibu on July 30. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Courteney Cox’s clogs. CREDIT: MEGA

While clogs are somewhat controversial (some people have a strong aversion to them), the style made a comeback for spring ’20, appearing on the runway for labels such as Anna Sui, Eckhaus Latta and Kate Spade. Clogs also have a slew of celeb fans, including Elsa Hosk, Emmy Rossum and Sarah Jessica Parker in addition to Cox. While the “Friends” lead’s particular combo screamed ’70s, the clog was also a popular choice in the ’90s — and given fashion’s tendency to operate in 20-year cycles, it’s no surprise that the style has found its way back into vogue once again.

During her days on “Friends” in the ’90s and early ’00s, Cox was known for a minimalist fashion aesthetic. Her off-duty wardrobe tended to include mom jeans and leather jackets, while her looks on the red carpet frequently consisted of slinky slip dresses, barely there sandals and oversize pantsuits. These days, the “Scream” alum often can be found in comfy-chic wares, such as skinny jeans, cozy sweaters and sleek sneakers.

Prior to heading out to dinner yesterday, Cox shared a photo on Instagram as part of the #WomenSupportingWomen challenge. She posted a black-and-white selfie wearing hoop earrings, a tank top and layered necklaces.

“Yes to women supporting women!” the “Just Before I Go” director captioned her post, also tagging the women who nominated her.

