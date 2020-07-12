Courteney Cox Takes the Big-Toe Sandal Trend to the Farmer’s Market With a Little Black Dress

Courteney Cox elevated daytime summer dressing in an easy, trend-forward way today.

Stepping out to the farmers’ market in Malibu, Calif., the “Cougar Town” lead, 56, looked stylish in a little black dress with a button-front and a hemline cutting just above the knee.

Courteney Cox wears a little black dress with big-toe sandals at the farmers’ market on July 12. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, Cox selected flat beige big-toe sandals that appeared to be fabricated from leather. The open-toed silhouette showed off the “Friends” star’s pedicure. Cox accessorized her look with a straw hat and a black-and-white checked face mask.

Courteney Cox wears a little black dress with big-toe sandals at the farmers’ market on July 12. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Courteney Cox’s big-toe sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Shoes accenting the largest toe began trending for the spring ’19 season, appearing first on the runway at Y/Project’s Paris Fashion Week show. The celebrity set has fully embraced the trend — with Katie Holmes, Jessica Alba, Eva Longoria and Rihanna representing just a few of the stars who love big-toe sandals.

One of the most high-profile actresses of the ’90s, Cox was known then for her signature pared-back style — embracing slinky slip dresses, barely there sandals and mom jeans as part of her minimalist uniform. These days, the “Mothers and Daughters” actress’s closet seems to include plenty of skinny jeans and sleek sneakers, as well as cozy sweaters and sophisticated button-down shirts.

While Cox hasn’t kept most of her ’90s wardrobe, she has held onto a few key pieces. Case in point: In a viral Instagram post in June 2019, the “Scream” alum shared a photo of teenage daughter Coco clad in a lacy floral dress that she’d held onto since her “Friends” days.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…,” she captioned her post, which racked up more than 743,000 likes.

