Sign up for our newsletter today!

Why Congressional Women Including Nancy Pelosi Are Wearing White at the State of the Union

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
nancy pelosi, white dress, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gestures as members of Congress await the arrival of US President Donald J. Trump to deliver his State of the Union address during a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA 04 February 2020. President Trump delivers his address as his impeachment trial is coming to an end with a final vote on the 2 articles of impeachment scheduled for 05 February.US President Donald J. Trump delivers his State of the Union address, Washington, USA - 04 Feb 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union address, Feb. 4.
CREDIT: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Female lawmakers made a statement through their clothing as they arrived for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. tonight.

To mark the 100-year anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, the Democratic Women’s Caucus in the House organized the effort, which dozens of legislators, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, participated in. The 19th amendment granting women’s suffrage was passed in 1920. White is a shade heavily associated with women’s suffrage: In demonstrations and parades in the early 20th century, activists would wear white dresses in hopes of getting their photos printed in the newspapers.

white outfits, congresswomen, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., right, and others wait for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in WashingtonState of the Union, Washington, USA - 04 Feb 2020
Congresswomen wear white as they wait for President Trump to arrive at the State of the Union.
CREDIT: J Scott Applewhite/Shutterstock

Some Congresswomen also sported green “Era Yes!” buttons endorsing the passing of the Equal Rights Amendment, which would be intended to ensure equality between the sexes.

This is not the first time Congressional women have worn white to the State of the Union. Last year, Democratic legislators arrived for the joint session of Congress wearing the hueIn 2018, they wore all black in solidarity with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. Many women also elected to wear red pins reading “Recy” in 2018 in support of Recy Taylor, an Alabama woman who was raped by six white men in the 1940s. 

In 2017, for President Trump’s first SOTU address, the Congressional women were clad in white, just as they are tonight and as they did in 2019.

Want more?

As Coronavirus Anxiety Heightens, Many Footwear Players From China Forced to Sit Out Vegas Sourcing Show

Retailers Say Paris’ 45-Day Transit Strike Brought Economic Suffering

Dick’s Sporting Goods Just Made Two Big Steps That Prove Its Women’s Business Is a Top Priority

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad