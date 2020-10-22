Noah Cyrus, Luke Combs & More Shine on the 2020 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2020 CMT Music Awards are here and, for the first time in what feels like years, so is an accompanying in-person red carpet. Stars came together — with proper social precautions, of course — to celebrate the best in country music tonight and they did so in style.

The CMT Music Awards air live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on CMT with simulcasts on MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Honoring the top of the top in country music, the show serves as the only major fan-voted award ceremony in the industry.

One of the show’s co-hosts, Sarah Hyland, stole the limelight early on in a glittering two-piece look that teamed a crop top with a peek-a-boo skirt. For footwear, the “Modern Family” actress opted for classic black thin-strap sandals.

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2020 CMT Awards, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

In light of the current health climate, tonight’s event will be held with proper social distancing in Nashville featuring outdoor performances across the city. Serving as co-hosts along Sarah Hyland are Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown as they lead the star-studded pack of singers and presenters featured in tonight’s lineup — think Taylor Swift, Noah Cyrus, Katy Perry and more amongst show veterans like Luke Combs, Little Big Town and Shania Twain.

One of the performers herself, Noah Cyrus, decided to go all out with the theme of the night. Tapping into her Southern roots, the 20-year-old songstress decked out in head-to-toe denim from her cowgirl hat to her glittering jacket, even down to her Western-style boots.

Noah Cyrus arrives at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

As for men’s fashion for the evening, both Kane Brown and fellow musician Luke Combs arrived in top-notch looks that showed off their unique tastes.

While Brown opted for a tailored combination in a black blazer, turtleneck and sneakers, Combs decided on a more laid-back, on-brand outfit that included an outdoor skirt, jeans and cowboy boots.

Kane Brown arrives at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

Luke Combs arrives at the 2020 CMT Music Awards. CREDIT: Courtesy of CMT

