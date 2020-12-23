Katie Holmes’ Mom Jeans & Cozy Coat Are Perfect for Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

Katie Holmes returned to her favorite New York store yesterday afternoon for a final errands run ahead of the holiday.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna stopped by Blick Art store in Flatiron and left with her hands full of crafting supplies; the actress regularly stops by the location while she’s out running errands. For Tuesday’s excursion, Holmes layered up in a cozy navy coat worn over a bright green tee and dark-wash mom jeans.

To elevate the style, Holmes slipped on a glossy set of brogues that came set atop a sturdy block heel.

Katie Holmes runs errands across New York, Dec. 22. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ glossy shoes. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

As for Holmes herself, the actress owns a rotation of on-trend seasonal footwear on top of her sleek brogus. For another trip to Blick last week, she braved the snowstorm in New York with help from her new Frame boots. Set atop a flat heel and a rigid outsole, the design helped add traction to the wet cobblestone as Holmes headed home. The sleek two-tone style retails for $728 on the brand’s website.

Katie Holmes leaves Blick Art store in New York, Dec. 16. CREDIT: Rick Davis/Splash News

When it comes to Holmes’ style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 41-year-old personality is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

