Ciara Honors Kobe Bryant With Her NFL Honors Outfit in Sparkling Silver Minidress & Giuseppe Zanotti Sandals

Ciara paid homage to a legend with her NFL Honors look.

Appearing on the red carpet in Miami alongside husband Russell Wilson, the singer wore accessories in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash at age 41 on Sunday, Jan. 26. The crash killed nine people, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gigi.

Ciara paid tribute to both Bryant and Gigi through her accessories, including “K” and “G” initial necklaces from XIV Karats as well as a Edie Parker clutch in purple, a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers’ uniforms.

Apart from her accessories, Ciara wore a glistening silver Balmain spring ’20 blazer-style minidress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. On her feet, the “Level Up” singer wore a pair of silver ankle-strap sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti (marked down on Farfetch.com from $690 to $345).

Related Fans Go Crazy for Swae Lee & Giuseppe Zanotti Shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue in Miami Katie Holmes Gives All Black a Trendy Twist With Puff Sleeves & Bow Sandals Swae Lee Wears Giuseppe Zanotti's Latest Men's Heels at the Grammys

The star, who is pregnant with her third child, was joined by husband Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawk wore a double-breasted blue jacket with black trousers and shining black lace-up shoes.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at NFL Honors. CREDIT: Anthony Behar/Shutterstock

Another celebrity couple also hit the carpet: model Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL star Christian McCaffrey. Culpo wore a white Georges Hobeika dress with a plunging neckline and leg-baring slit. For footwear, the former Miss Universe chose a pair of white Sergio Rossi Godiva pumps, which feature a pointed toe, stiletto heel and leather upper. The pumps are available on Farfetch.com, where they have been marked down by 40% from $695 to $417. McCaffrey wore a classic black tuxedo.

Christian McCaffrey in a tuxedo alongside Olivia Culpo in Georges Hobeika and Sergio Rossi heels. CREDIT: Anthony Behar/Shutterstock

See more of the celebrity arrivals on the 2020 NFL Honors red carpet.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Cardi B Channels Miami Style in Yellow Bodysuit & Matching Boots at Vewtopia Music Festival

Lady Gaga’s Disco Ball Catsuit + Matching Heels Are Peak Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Pre-Party

Lamar Jackson Wore These Nike Football Cleats During His Historic NFL MVP Season