Ciara’s At-Home Workout Gear Includes Bright Ombré Nike Sneakers

Ciara is leveling up her at-home workouts.

In her impressive home gym Thursday, the singer got to work with TRX equipment, dumbbells, an assault bike and more. She layered up, a way to increase sweat and body heat during a workout, in an all-Nike ensemble including a vest-style hoodie and joggers. No doubt she’s a big fan of Nike as her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, is on the brand’s athlete roster.

Ciara’s sneakers resemble a set of Nike Natural Ride Free RN sneakers, an older style featuring an ombre of red, orange and neon yellow atop a black upper. The style is designed for breathability and lightweight mobility during any run or workout.

Ciara’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

Ciara is currently expecting her third child (second with Wilson). She has a son Future, 5, with her ex-fiancé rapper Future. Wilson, a professional athlete for the Seattle Seahawks, also has been making great use of their gym during the current coronavirus pandemic. He put young Future to the test with football trials on March 31, calling him “The Best Teammate!”

Ciara and Wilson are doing their part and more to help combat the rippling effects from the COVID-19 outbreak. On March 17, the couple donated 1 million meals to Seattle food bank Food Lifeline. Wilson also partnered with Wheels Up America to go “Meals Up” and donate 10 million meals to Feeding America. Helping the NFL star out, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez themselves donated 1 million meals to the cause.

While Ciara's choice of sneaker is no longer available, take a chance on these sneakers that are designed for cross-training and interval workouts







