Ciara Wears Her Jewelry On Her Shoes at The Bulgari NYFW Launch Party

Ciara is a master at styling, including when she’s expecting. She is currently pregnant her third child, second with husband Russell Wilson; she also has a son with rapper Future.
At last night’s Bulgari launch of its unisex B.zero1 Rock line, the singer wore an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas featured a blazer-style top with voluminous oversized sleeves and a matching black mini skirt.
The singer finished off her ensemble with a set of glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. The black leather style includes a toe with an almond shaped and thin criss-cross straps. It also has a crystal collar strap around the ankle, all atop a 4-inch heel. The Janell pair currently retails for $1,595 at farfetch.com.
Walking the red carpet alongside Ciara was “Euphoria” star Zendaya. The new Bulgari ambassador chose Rahul Mishra pants with a sheer organza top from the brand and stunning jewels from Bulgari.
