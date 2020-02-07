Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ciara Wears Her Jewelry On Her Shoes at The Bulgari NYFW Launch Party

By Claudia Miller
Ciara is a master at styling, including when she’s expecting. She is currently pregnant her third child, second with husband Russell Wilson; she also has a son with rapper Future.

At last night’s Bulgari launch of its unisex B.zero1 Rock line, the singer wore an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas featured a blazer-style top with voluminous oversized sleeves and a matching black mini skirt.

ciara, Bvlgari x B.Zero1 Rock Collection debut party, black dress, giuseppe zanotti heels
Ciara arrives at Bulgari x B.Zero1 Rock collection debut party in New York, Feb. 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
ciara, Bvlgari x B.Zero1 Rock Collection debut party, black dress, giuseppe zanotti heels
A closer look at Ciara's glittering heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The singer finished off her ensemble with a set of glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti. The black leather style includes a toe with an almond shaped and thin criss-cross straps. It also has a crystal collar strap around the ankle, all atop a 4-inch heel. The Janell pair currently retails for $1,595 at farfetch.com.

ciara, Bvlgari x B.Zero1 Rock Collection debut party, black dress, giuseppe zanotti heels
Ciara arrives at Bulgari x B.Zero1 Rock collection debut party in New York, Feb. 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
ciara, Bvlgari x B.Zero1 Rock Collection debut party, black dress, giuseppe zanotti heels
A closer look at Ciara’s glittering heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Giuseppe Zanotti Janell sandals, glitter, black
Giuseppe Zanotti Janell sandals.
CREDIT: Farfetch.com

Walking the red carpet alongside Ciara was “Euphoria” star Zendaya. The new Bulgari ambassador chose Rahul Mishra pants with a sheer organza top from the brand and stunning jewels from Bulgari.

zendaya, white shirt, feathers, floral, black pants, bvlgari
Zendaya at Bvlgari x B.Zero1 Rock collection debut party in New York, Feb. 6.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see more moments from Ciara’s style evolution.

