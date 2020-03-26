Ciara and Son Future Match in Flannel Outfits for TikTok Dance Challenge

From Jennifer Lopez to Justin Bieber, it seems every star is turning to TikTok during the current coronavirus self-isolation safety guidance. The content-sharing platform allows users to post videos and clips that can go viral instantly within the app and beyond.

Ciara is also getting in on the action, tapping her 5-year-old son Future, whom she shares with ex-fiancé rapper Future, to help her out with her latest video. Together, the mother-son duo mastered what Ciara calls the #HitYoGrooveChallenge as they show off some of their smoothes dance moves. They matched costumes for the video, wearing reflective sunglasses, flannels, T-shirts and black bottoms.

Ciara’s dancing shoes are $50 Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars, a classic low-top silhouette available on the brand’s website.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star. CREDIT: Converse

Her son chose to add a pop of color with his shoes, sporting a tan and bright blue pair from Nike. The Court Borough Mid 2 boots include a retro basketball design mixed with debossed leather and a weather-ready, toe to block out water. Plus, the style is currently on sale at Nike.com for $36, a 40% discount off the original price of $60.

Nike Court Borough Mid 2. CREDIT: Nike

Ciara is currently expecting her second child with husband Russell Wilson. She and the Seattle Seahawks athlete are parents to daughter Sienna, 2. During the current coronavirus crisis, the couple stepped forward and donated 1 million meals to their local food bank, Seattle Food Lifeline. (Click here to see more stars making donations towards the fight against the coronavirus.)

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

