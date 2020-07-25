Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Home Their Newborn Son With Their First Family Photo

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed home their newborn boy this morning.

The singer gave birth to her son Win Harrison Wilson on Thursday and was able to bring him home to an extravagant welcoming. Win is her second child with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson; the couple shares a daughter Sienna, 3, and Ciara also has a son, Future, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé rapper Future.

Together, Wilson and Ciara shared the excitement over the new member of the family alongside their kids — with balloons, a giant rose-coated teddy bear and all the works; the couple stayed comfortable as they settled back in wearing matching all-black looks. While Ciara went barefoot, the football pro opted for matching all-black sneakers as well.

Ciara, who first announced the news of her pregnancy in January, shared the first-ever video of her newborn son yesterday, singing him happy birthday as he weighed in at a healthy 8 pounds, 1 ounce at birth. Wilson shared an intimate moment with his son on Instagram as well with a play on his name in the caption, writing: “We Winning.:

Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara continued to debut an endless series of chic maternity looks that ranged from at-home workout ensembles with throwback Nike Natural Ride Free RN sneakers to all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas matched to glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Even while expecting a child, Ciara and Wilson did their part and more to help combat the rippling effects from the coronavirus pandemic, which started taking hold across the United States in mid-March.

On March 17, the couple donated 1 million meals to Seattle food bank Food Lifeline. Wilson also partnered with Wheels Up America to go “Meals Up” and donate 10 million meals to Feeding America.

