Christina Aguilera Wows in Leather Thigh-High Boots With a Lace Corset & Fringe Blazer

Christina Aguilera brought the heat with her photoshoot for L’Officiel Italia this week.

The “Burlesque” star posed for the Italian publication in a series of bold looks that all included one common theme: thigh-high boots. For the first look, the singer modeled a standout fringe blazer from Prada’s fall ’20 collection layered over a lace-trimmed black corset and bustier.

Xtina then matched fall-inspired outfit to a pair of her most beloved boot silhouette. The thigh-skimming pair came with a round toe finish and an impressive platform heel.

The black latex platforms stretched well above her knee their formfitting shape, resembling styles from Gina Shoes, one of the singer’s favorite brands for bold footwear both onstage and offstage. Platforms from the brand typically measure more than 5.5 inches high, giving Aguilera’s petite 5-foot-2 frame a serious boost.

In addition to her Prada pieces and lifted boots, the “Lady Marmalade” songstress modeled even more thigh-high shoes matched to designs like a Max Mara teddy coat for fall ’20 along with a Collini sheer metallic blouse from the brand’s newest collection.

Christina Aguilera’s towering boots and designer duds serve as examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Saint Laurent logo heels, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

