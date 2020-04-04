Christina Aguilera Proves to be a Quarantine Style Queen in These Platform Pumps

While staying at home, Christina Aguilera decided to brighten up everyone’s Instagram feeds and shared a GIF of herself as a modern-day housewife dressed in a vintage-inspired ensemble.

The Burlesque star wore a yellow spaghetti-strap tank top with a fitted silhouette and a pair of cropped skinny hot pink trousers with a coordinating undershirt. To elevate the outfit, the ‘Genie in A Bottle,’ artist accessorized the look with a braided pink headscarf, coordinating chunky necklace, several jewel-embossed rings, and an armful of gold bangles and braided bracelets.

As for footwear, Aguilera matched her jewelry and headwear, leaning further into the retro theme with a pair of platform stilettos. While the top of the shoe is not very visible, the chunky hot pink platform and skinny heel appear tp tie together the entire look.

Whether she’s sitting on the couch or attending Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, The Voice coach continues to be an avid wearer of platform footwear. Before the national social-distancing guidelines took hold, the 39-year-old was often spotted in platform boots, usually in a knee-high or thigh-high silhouette. In March 2020, the singer wore a pair of thigh-high red latex boots for the Mulan premiere and also was seen in a similar pair while strolling around London back in September 2019.

Black versions of this silhouette appeared to be a previous go-to shoe of Aguilera’s choice. In July 2019, while attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris, she paired the black platform thigh-high boots with a satin peach gown and black corset. Similarly, she wore this same style a year before when performing on The Today Show.

To emulate the multi-hyphenate’s signature shoe style, shop these platform picks.

Paris Texas Snakeskin Platform Sandals $296

Malone Souliers Mila Platform Sandals $422