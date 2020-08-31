Christina Aguilera Suits Up for ‘Good Morning America’ in YSL’s Celeb-Favorite Logo Heels

Christina Aguilera appeared on “Good Morning America” wearing a double-breasted suit with Yves Saint Laurent’s logo on a pair of heels.

The “Burlesque” star had her bleached blond hair slicked back in a sleek bun and wore her classic red lip. Aguilera’s Yves Saint Laurent Opyum sandals featured a square-toe with narrow straps and a metal interlocking YSL monogram on a 4-inch heel in a suede brown. The heels retail for $995.

Her double-breasted navy suit featured shoulder pads and a slight flared leg just below the knee. Aguilera’s fresh red manicure and thick silver rings set off brilliantly against the deep blue material of the suit.

Over the weekend, the singer released her latest single “Reflections” as part of the new Disney “Mulan” live action film that is slated to come out Sept. 4.

This summer, Aguilera has become a quarantine style queen lounging at home in vintage-inspired ensembles and navy fur-like jackets.

Whether she’s sitting on the couch or attending Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, “The Voice” coach continues to be an avid wearer of platform footwear. Before the national social-distancing guidelines took hold, the 39-year-old was often spotted in platform boots, usually in a knee-high or thigh-high silhouette. In March 2020, the singer wore a pair of thigh-high red latex boots for the “Mulan” premiere and also was seen in a similar pair while strolling around London back in September 2019.

