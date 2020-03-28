Christina Aguilera Makes Style Statement With An Important Coronavirus Message

Christina Aguilera made a stylish statement on her Instagram yesterday, encouraging her followers to stay home amid the coronavirus epidemic to help flatten the curve.

In the image, the “Not Myself Tonight” artist wore a black “Stay Home” slogan shirt with white embossed lettering and navy velvet sweatpants. To elevate the look, Aguilera paired the loungewear basics with a navy fur-like jacket, featuring a black and white pelt stripe down the ride side of the garment. She accessorized the ensemble with small rectangular black-frame sunglasses.

While she didn’t show her shoes, the star is known for her array of statement footwear choices. Earlier month, before our universal quarantine period, Aguilera showed off her red carpet shoe style in this pair of red Gina thigh-high platform boots. The 39-year-old is frequently spotted in this boot silhouette, especially for formal events and onstage performances.

She also opted for this same boot while out in London, pairing the shoes with this pink Christopher Kane sweatshirt, proving that these shoes seamlessly transition from day to night. Thigh-high boots long have been a staple in The Voice judge’s wardrobe. Back in June 2018, Aguilera wore a black pair of Vetements boots in a similar silhouette for her live performance on The Today Show.

To add a fun-yet-still-fashionable element to your closet, shop these similar boots to emulate multi-hyphenate’s sharp and bold style.

