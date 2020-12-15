×
Christina Aguilera Takes the Plunge in a Festive Plaid Suit & Teetering Stilettos

By Claudia Miller
Christina Aguilera brought the holiday spirit to her appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” yesterday.

The musician gave her rendition of “The Christmas Song” for her performance on the late-night show, opting for a festive suit courtesy of Vivienne Westwood to complete her look. The plunging blazer, titled the Drunken Tailor jacket, came coated in a multicolor tartan print with a retail price of $1,330 whereas the matching pants retail for $565 at VivienneWestwood.com. Aguilera then completed the look with a glittering body chain and drop earrings courtesy of Hanut Singh.

As for footwear, Xtina elevated her look with a set of towering sandals. The burgundy design featured embossed uppers atop two securing straps and a lifted stiletto heel that appeared to measure over 5 inches in height.

When it comes to shoes, the “Burlesque” star is no stranger to a heightened look. More often than not, you can find Aguilera in boots, sandals and pumps that come set atop a teetering heel. Even throughout her time in quarantine, the musician continued her streak of bold footwear choices.

For a virtual appearance on “Good Morning America” in August, for example, the “Lady Marmalade” singer opted for Saint Laurent’s signature logo heels to match her double-breasted suit. The Saint Laurent Opyum sandals highlight a square-toe front with thin straps and a metal interlocking YSL monogram, all atop a 4-inch heel. The heels retail for $995 at Farfetch.

Christina Aguilera’s towering heels and designer duds serve as examples of the singer’s standout style. From Viktor & Rolf couture gowns to Gina Shoes latex thigh-high boots, the former “The Voice” judge has a knack for taking her outfits above and beyond the expected.

Stay festive for the holidays like Christina Aguilera with these towering heels inspired by her look.

Click through the gallery to discover more stars like Christina Aguilera who can pull off a power suit with ease.

