Christian Louboutin Reveals His Favorite Celebrity Shoes Moments of All Time

There are many celebs and red carpet stars that love and adore Christian Louboutin and the fantastical footwear he creates. Some of them are even part of his inner circle of top clients and collectors.

Turns out, the feeling is totally mutual, as FN discovered at its cover shoot with the seminal designer, which happened back in early March during Paris Fashion Week, at his new exhibition, “Exhibition(iste),” held at the Palais de la Porte Dorée in Paris.

While walking through the museum’s hall of fame, Louboutin revealed his top three celebrity shoe moments of all time, describing in detail how he collaborated with each star to create a totally unique and memorable moment on the red carpet.

1. Blake Lively

It’s no secret that the “Gossip Girl” star is one of Louboutin’s muses, but the actress went all in with the designer for the 2018 Met Gala as his date. For the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” Louboutin created not one but two pairs of heavily adorned heels for Lively to wear both before and on the museum red carpet.

“There was so much effort, especially that year, and it was linked to something that I like,” Louboutin recalled. “It was a vision of a very baroque idea of religion… really extravagant in a religious way, which you barely see in reality. It was something out of an incredible movie.”

Lively on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala wearing a custom Valentino gown and Christian Louboutin heels that the star collaborated on with the designer. The actress also attended the event on the arm of Louboutin. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lively and Louboutin before the 2018 Met Gala red carpet. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

2. Angelina Jolie

For the actress’s starring role as Maleficent in the 2014 film, Louboutin worked to create a style to match the iconic horns on the character’s head. “I have a table at my apartment in Paris, which I call the horn table because it has almost horns on the feet of the table, turning upside down,” the designer said. “When she looked at it, she said, ‘It’s perfect, I will wear that for everything for the movie.’ And she just added a little piece of red blood on the tip of the heel, which was her final touch.” Louboutin ended up creating a version of the shoe for commercial sale in his collection.

Jolie at the Maleficent premiere in 2014 wearing the custom heels that Louboutin designed for her based on the titular character’s iconic horns. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

A close-up of Jolie’s Maleficent heels by Christian Louboutin. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

3. Elizabeth Taylor

Just as Louboutin was beginning to gain more international fame in the early 2000s, Dame Elizabeth Taylor invited the French designer to accompany her to the AmFar Gala in Cannes in 2003. “I spent three days with her. I had to fly to Cannes,” Louboutin recalled.

The day of the AmFar Gala, the designer helped her to get dressed for the event. “It was like a fashion shoot studio, there were 20 dresses, jewelry going with it, all the hair, the colors, the makeup, etc.,” he recalled. “She said, ‘What do you prefer?'” Taylor had chosen a green chiffon dress with a matching scarf and emerald-and-diamond jewelry, which she wanted to wear with a pair of green heels that Louboutin had designed for her. “And I said, ‘Doesn’t it look matchy-matchy?’ And she looked at me and said, ‘I never had a problem with matchy-matchy.’ I though, who am I to say to one of the biggest stars ever that she looked matchy-matchy? I felt so stupid saying that to this huge icon.”

Louboutin with Elizabeth Taylor at the 2003 AmfAR Gala in Cannes. The actress is wearing a pair of mint green satin heels created by the designer. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock