Chrissy Teigen Dolls Up for Date Night in $10K Valentino Feather Tunic & Strappy Sandals

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had an at-home dinner celebration for Father’s Day this year — but that doesn’t mean Teigen was in sweats and slippers.

The “Cravings” author, 34, was all dolled up in an eye-catching tunic from Valentino’s resort ’20 collection. Cut from coral silk-satin, the tunic boasts a sweep of tonal feathers accenting the hemline and sleeves. The piece features a V-neck and ties at the front that can be cinched in to create a snug fit, or worn loose. While the tunic was initially priced at a whooping $10,500, it has been marked down on Net-a-Porter.com to a slightly more accessible $7,350.

For footwear, Teigen selected ankle-strap sandals that appeared to be in a beige colorway. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host wore her hair pulled into a sleek updo and accessorized with hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Legend, 41, looked dapper in a beige suit with a cream and black polka-dot button-down shirt from Celine underneath. On his feet, the “All of Me” singer wore white loafers with an almond toe and fringe detailing.

“For Father’s Day, my queen made me feel like a king. She knows how I love to get dressed up and go out on a date. We haven’t been able to do it for months so she planned a special dinner for us in our backyard. I love you, @chrissyteigen. I’m so grateful to be the father of your children. ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Legend wrote.

While the duo likely selected their date night outfits themselves, both Legend and Teigen work with stylists to put together their ensembles for the red carpet. Legend works with David Thomas — who also counts Lionel Richie and Kane Brown as clients — while Teigen has long worked with Monica Rose, stylist to Shay Mitchell and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Of course, both Legend and Teigen have ties of their own to the fashion space. For his part, Legend is partnering with shoe label Sperry for 2020. Meanwhile, Teigen has partnered with multiple brands on fashion collabs, most recently teaming up with Quay on a sunglasses collection.

To get a similar shoe look to Teigen’s, shop the styles we’ve rounded up below.

To Buy: Bandolino Women’s Madia Dress Sandal, $59.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Women’s Patti Sandals, $72.

To Buy: Schutz Cadey-Lee Leather Ankle-Strap Sandals, $170.

