Chrissy Teigen Offers an Elevated Take on Athleisure With Teddy Jacket, Sheer Leggings and Nike Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen provided an elevated take on athleisure wear while grocery shopping in Beverly Hills, Ca. on Saturday.

The “Cravings” author was spotted walking out of Bristol Farms, wearing a trendy black teddy jacket. The style, which was first seen back in the 1920s has retained popularity over the years, and was heavily featured on the fall 2020 runways this year. The teddy jacket can be worn casually or dressed up with a dress and heels.

Teigen wore the cozy outerwear piece with a pair of black leggings that featured sheer-mesh paneling on the sides. The pants also stopped just above Teigen’s ankles.

The star completed the look with a pair of black Nike lace-up sneakers. The shoes a mesh upper and a thick white outsole, making them perfect for exercising or running errands. Teigen also wore a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chrissy Teigen and her Mom pick up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills, Ca. on Dec. 5. CREDIT: Bris / MEGA A closeup of Chrissy Teigen’s shoes. CREDIT: Bris / MEGA Teigen often mixes athleisure pieces and formal wear, making for her own signature style. In August, Teigen was spotted out with her family in Los Angeles, Ca. wearing a pair of black biker shorts with a matching tank top and a gold-beaded jacket.

Chrissy Teigen out in Los Angeles on Aug. 14. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

She maintained the black theme by finalizing the look with a pair of studded black sandals. The heels featured a caged heel and a pointed-toe design.

Earlier this month, Teigen shared a photo on Instagram, which showed her sporting a popular shoe trend: combat boots. The knee-high boots featured a chunky heel and lace-up closure. She paired the look with a black blazer and mini dress.

