Chrissy Teigen Dresses Up Her Fall Sweater with Lace Skirt and Over-the-Knee Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen has provided the perfect hack for dressing up your favorite fall sweaters.

On Saturday, the “Cravings” author posted an Instagram photo of herself, posing in a chestnut-colored sweater. The plush piece featured puff sleeves and is perfect for fall as it is the same hue as most autumn leaves. Teigen elevated the sweater by pairing it with a white lace skirt. The skirt dressed up the sweater, giving off major holiday style inspiration.

As for footwear, Teigen opted for a pair of brown over-the-knee boots that perfectly matched the sweater. Although most of the shoe is cut off in the photo, it appears the boots are leather and loose fitting.

Over-the-knee boots are trending big this season with brands like Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent featuring their own iterations of the trend on their fall 2020 runways. Stars like Ashley Benson, Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum have also been spotted in the buzzy shoes.

Related Chrissy Teigen Offers an Elevated Take on Athleisure With Teddy Jacket, Sheer Leggings and Nike Sneakers Chrissy Teigen Tries Out Beyoncé's New Adidas Sneaker & Gets a Surprising Reaction Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Takes to the Tennis Court in Celeb-Favorited Sneakers

Back in August, Teigen showcased a different boot trend while out delivering free pizza to paparazzi in Los Angeles. The model showcased a pair of brown slouchy boots from Saint Laurent. The footwear selection is suede and features a 4-inch inverted heel. The pair first debuted at the brand’s 2017 runway show.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her personal style, Teigen’s wardrobe can be classified as boho meets modern. She often styles flowy dresses and shorts with boots and high-waisted trousers with sandal heels. The mom of two is also a fan of duster coats, blazers, wide-brim hats and distressed denim. Her go-to designer footwear brands include Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Shop knee-high and over-the-knee boots with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Nifty Pointed Toe Over the Knee Boot, $80 (was $130)

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Franco Sarto Haleen Boot, $180

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Anaisha Over-the-Knee Croc-Embossed Leather Boots, $298

Click through the gallery to see more of Chrissy Teigen’s style.