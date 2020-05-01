Re-route my subscription: Click here

Chrissy Teigen’s 1-Year-Old Son Miles Plays Dress Up in His Sister’s $7 Pink Heels

By Claudia Miller
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles, 1, and daughter Luna, 4, are making the most of their time at home with a round of dress up.

As seen on Teigen’s Instagram story, Luna donned a pink Rapunzel dress with a rainbow tulle skirt as she held onto a purple bow and arrow. She matched the blue in her skirt to mini round-toe embellished heels. Miles joined in on the fun by adding a Wonder Woman armband to his panda striped shirt and black shorts.

He also attempted to walk in just one of his sister’s pink plastic butterfly-adorned slip-on heels. Luna announces in the video that in this look, Miles has become a new character: Wonder Guy.

chrissy teigen, instagram, son, miles, daughter, luna, heels
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles and daughter Luna.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The pink, glitter-infused shoes come from the Disney Junior series “Fancy Nancy” and are available on Amazon.com for just $7.

chrissy teigen, instagram, son, miles, daughter, luna, heels
Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles, 1, steals his sister’s shoe.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
heels, girls, plastic, fancy nancy, shoes, pink
Fancy Nancy pink glitter-infused heels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

It seems Miles has inherited not only his dad John Legend’s dashing good looks but also Teigen’s affection for stylish shoes.

And Luna also is adopting her mom’s bold style. The 4-year-old has a taste for Western-style boots and was spotted in two different pairs while out with her mom in New York back in February, and the youngster wore a third pair while running errands in Los Angeles a month before.

chrissy teigen, luna, western boots, tiger boots, birkin, purple jacket, jeans, yellow bag, nyc, new york
Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna out and about in New York, Feb. 20.
CREDIT: Splash News
chrissy teigen, shoes, new york, pvc, heels, nyc, luna
Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna step out in New York, Feb. 19.
CREDIT: Splash News

Chrissy Teigen , ancient greek sandals, frame jumpsuit, tan boiler suit, thong sandals, luna, tucker and tate boots, silver boots, and her daughter Luna go grocery shopping at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills. The 34 year old model is wearing brown/beige overalls. 13 Jan 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen And Luna. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA584489_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna go grocery shopping at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills. The 34 year old model is wearing brown/beige overalls. 13 Jan 2020 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen And Luna. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA584489_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chrissy Teigen goes grocery shopping with daughter Luna Stephens on Jan. 14 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: MEGA
