Chrissy Teigen’s 1-Year-Old Son Miles Plays Dress Up in His Sister’s $7 Pink Heels

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s son Miles, 1, and daughter Luna, 4, are making the most of their time at home with a round of dress up.
As seen on Teigen’s Instagram story, Luna donned a pink Rapunzel dress with a rainbow tulle skirt as she held onto a purple bow and arrow. She matched the blue in her skirt to mini round-toe embellished heels. Miles joined in on the fun by adding a Wonder Woman armband to his panda striped shirt and black shorts.
He also attempted to walk in just one of his sister’s pink plastic butterfly-adorned slip-on heels. Luna announces in the video that in this look, Miles has become a new character: Wonder Guy.
The pink, glitter-infused shoes come from the Disney Junior series “Fancy Nancy” and are available on Amazon.com for just $7.
It seems Miles has inherited not only his dad John Legend’s dashing good looks but also Teigen’s affection for stylish shoes.
And Luna also is adopting her mom’s bold style. The 4-year-old has a taste for Western-style boots and was spotted in two different pairs while out with her mom in New York back in February, and the youngster wore a third pair while running errands in Los Angeles a month before.
