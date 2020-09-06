Chrissy Teigen’s Strappy Pumps Come With a White-Hot Snake Effect

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post a series of photos wearing a baby blue pantsuit from Agona paired with Attico Venus leather pumps.

“I cannot explain what this photo means to me. So many dreams come together. Every random idea, every silly night text to the team, the little blog from 14 years ago, all manifested there to feed you is fulfilled. Cravings HQ is nearly done!!! Love you, @cravingsbychrissyteigen. Love you, @jakearnold,” Teigen captioned the post.

The 34-year old model’s blue pantsuit is from Agona’s spring 2020 runway and features a wool and mohair double-breasted jacket with flap pockets and monochromatic stitching. Her pants, made of the same material in aquamarine, is designed with fully lined side pockets and a fabric belt.

Teigen’s Venus pumps are updated in an optic white and made from snake-embossed leather, featuring a pointed toe silhouette and a slingback profile. Teigen has wound the straps around the hem of her trousers for a key look du jour.

Recently Teigen has leaned into a more monochromatic style, dressing in block-color ensembles such as the all-black look she wore to get ice cream in West Hollywood, Calif., last month. For footwear, the model’s closet includes an endless list of designer names such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino and Aquazzura to name a few. Beyond her personal style choices, the best-selling cookbook author previously appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and serves as an ambassador for Procter & Gamble; she has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Ugg, Gap, Revolve, Quay Eyewear and more throughout her career.

Earlier in August, Teigen and her husband, Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend, announced exciting news that baby number three is on the way. This pregnancy is the model’s third, joining Miles and his older sister Luna, 4.

Update your shoe wardrobe with a pair of white heels to elevate your next monochromatic look by shopping styles inspired by Teigen’s shoes below.

